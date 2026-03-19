Opposition MPs write to Amit Shah over alleged threats to Muslims in Uttam Nagar

New Delhi: A group of Opposition Members of Parliament, led Congress MP of Lok Sabha Mohammad Jawaid, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that members of the Muslim community in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, are facing “open threats, intimidation, and a systematic attempt to create fear” in their daily lives. In the letter dated March 18, the MPs described the situation as “highly alarming” and sought urgent intervention and directions to the Delhi Police. The letter states that the developments are “not an isolated law-and-order issue, but a pattern of targeted hostility”. (Reuters)

The letter states that the developments are “not an isolated law-and-order issue, but a pattern of targeted hostility,” citing public threats, inflammatory slogans, and circulation of hate-filled content. It further raises concerns over a “perception of selective or inadequate police response,” noting that when threats are issued openly and go unchecked, it erodes public confidence in law enforcement. Invoking Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution, the MPs wrote that the rights to equality, freedom, and life with dignity “appear under strain” in Uttam Nagar. They urged immediate cognizance of the situation, firm and impartial police action against those spreading hate, visible protection for vulnerable residents, and an independent review of police action.

The letter has been signed by MPs from multiple Opposition parties, including JMM, CPI(M), Samajwadi Party, RJD, DMK and NCP, among others. In a post, Jawaid said a “call for slaughter of Muslims on Eid in Uttam Nagar” and alleged inaction by the Delhi Police were “highly alarming,” adding that the letter had been written and handed over to the Home Minister seeking urgent action.

“The silence or delay of the State in such moments sends a dangerous message that intimidation can replace law, and fear can override rights,” the letter states, urging the government to act decisively and reaffirm that it stands for “the security and dignity of every citizen, without exception.”