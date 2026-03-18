‘Khoon ki Holi’ fears, unremoved hate posts, Muslims ‘planning to leave’: Delhi's Uttam Nagar tense ahead of Eid

Uttam Nagar in Delhi remains tense ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, days after the death of a 26-year old man in clashes between community, amid what locals described were threats by leaders and religious groups to play ‘Khoon ki Holi’. The tensions stem from the death of a man in a fight between two families from different communities on the festival of Holi earlier this month. Security officials in Uttam Nagar amid tensions over the death of a 26-year-old man in a clash between two families of different communities on Holi (PTI) With Eid now approaching and threats sounded, several Muslim families said they were planning to leave the locality until the situation normalises, HT reported separately. The initial clashes broke out on March 4 when an 11-year-old girl threw a water balloon that hit a Muslim woman, triggering an altercation. Tarun Kumar, 26, succumbed to injuries he received in the clashes four days later. Police have so far arrested 14 people and apprehended two minors in connection with the case. ‘Khoon ki holi’ threat Speaking to HT on Tuesday, Jameel Ahmad, 55, owner of Miya Ji restaurant, said his family has lived in Uttam Nagar for more than 50 years and is now scared that they will pay the price for what mistake of others. He described the issue as a long-running dispute between two families, adding that some leaders have warned they will play 'khoon ki Holi’, indicating bloodbath. “I have three children and seven grandchildren. We are all scared because we have seen leaders say they will play ‘khoon Ki Holi’. We have nowhere to go,” the earlier HT report quoted Ahmad as saying.

A social media post calling for bloodbath in Uttam Nagar on Eid which garnered thousands of reactions (Facebook)

“Religious leaders who visited during some condolence meetings threatened us. The murder is not a communal matter. They have always fought with each other. I am scared that all of us will pay the price for their [accused’s] mistakes. We are living in peace, but outsiders are threatening us. We see videos and they are scary. My children keep telling me that we need to leave for Eid. Two families who live near our house on rent have already left,” he said. Security upped, inflammatory content, threats not removed While Delhi Police said they are holding meetings with residents and claimed nobody they spoke to shared plans of leaving the area before Eid out of fear, a bunch of hate content linked to Uttam Nagar as well as posts carrying open threats surfaced on social media. These remained unremoved as on Monday. Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), Kushal Pal Singh, appealed to residents to remain in the area and assured of adequate safety arrangements for the festival. Delhi police have also barricaded the entire Hastsal Village area, with each lane “covered” by temporary barricades guarded by a policeman. However, as of Monday, no FIR has been lodged against those issuing threats, and police officials are yet to take action against any video creators. Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh did not respond to queries seeking comment on the multiple protests, videos, and threats, HT reported earlier. A senior police officer, speaking anonymously, told HT: “We have barricaded the area and protesters are removed if they try to enter the village or raise communal slogans. As of now, we are verifying these videos. Some of the people in the videos are not from Delhi.”

Security personnel stand guard during the "Virat Aakrosh Sabha" called by the United Hindu Front over the death of Tarun, due to an alleged fight during Holi at Uttam Nagar, in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)