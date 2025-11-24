Over 1000 CCTV clips across 5 dists lead to arrest in Hathras blind murder case

Hathras police have solved a blind murder case with the help of CCTV footage collected from five districts, leading to the arrest of an accused in Agra who allegedly killed a woman from Kolkata. The two were reportedly in an extramarital relationship and wished to marry each other despite both being already married. Investigation team presents the accused before the media (HT )

Superintendent of police (Hathras) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, while addressing the media on Sunday, said the accused, identified as Imran, a resident of Nagla Mewati in the Tajganj area of Agra, has been arrested. The mobile phone of the deceased was also recovered from him.

“The body of an unidentified woman was found at Nagla Bush Ka Tiraha under Chandpa police station limits in Hathras on November 14. Police teams from Sadabad and Chandpa reached the spot and began investigation after registering a case against an unidentified accused,” said SP Sinha.

Ten teams, including SWAT and the surveillance unit, were formed and dispatched to nearby districts, Agra, Etah, Firozabad, and CCTV footage from routes between Agra, Aligarh, and Hathras was examined. This led to a crucial clip showing a man and woman alighting from a bus from Sohrab Gate Depot in Meerut at Aligarh, the SP said.

“Police traced backwards to identify where the two had boarded the bus from Meerut. CCTV footage from Hapur, Bulandshahr, Khurja, Gabhana, Sarsol, and the old bus stand in Aligarh was checked to determine the passenger movements,” he added.

It was eventually established that the man and woman had boarded the bus from Aligarh, prompting further backtracking of their movements. They were later found to have alighted at Sarsol from a bus coming from the Tajganj bus depot in Agra. The bus conductor confirmed that they boarded at Rambagh crossing in Agra, which was further verified through CCTV footage, the SP said.

Chiranjeev Nath Sinha added that during the process of identifying the deceased and the accused, and arresting the guilty, Hathras police examined footage from at least 1,000 CCTV cameras and traced the accused’s movements by working backwards.

“With limited options, we continued tracing their route backwards and discovered that they had arrived at Rambagh crossing by an e-rickshaw. The origin of that journey was identified as Nagla Mewati, where both were seen together on November 13,” he said.

Photos were shown to residents in the locality, and the deceased was identified as Joshna, wife of Bablu, a resident of Kantia Bazar in Vardhman, West Bengal. The accused was confirmed to be Imran from Agra, with whom she allegedly had an extramarital affair, Sinha said.

According to the officials, the accused, Imran, was the one who had arranged the marriage of the deceased Joshna’s daughter, who lives in Kolkata, to a boy residing in his neighbourhood in Agra, and this brought Imran and Joshna closer. Joshna had reached Agra on November 10 to attend the wedding function in the house where Joshna’s daughter was married.

“Joshna was pressuring Imran to leave his family and marry her, but he was unwilling to take such a step,” the SP said.

Imran allegedly planned to eliminate her. He offered to drop her to Kolkata and took her towards Aligarh, ostensibly to help her board a train for Howrah. As per the plan, he found Hathras suitable, strangulated Joshna in a village there, and abandoned the body before returning, Sinha said.

A case was registered at Chandpa police station under Section 103(1) (murder) and Section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the BNS, informed the SP.

Subsequently, Imran has been arrested, and the police team that cracked the case has been awarded a cash reward of ₹25,000 for their work.