Owaisi-Azad alliance aims to divide Oppn votes: Ajay Rai

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Saturday accused AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leader Chandrashekhar Azad of indirectly helping the BJP by allegedly dividing opposition votes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Former UP Congress chief Ajay Rai (HT File Photo)

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Reacting to the emerging political alliance between Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad, Rai alleged that their electoral strategy could weaken opposition unity, from which the BJP could benefit in the state.

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During his visit to Sant Kabir Nagar to preside over a mushaira, Rai said the political activities of the two leaders were aimed at fragmenting opposition votes.

Rai also criticised the state government over what he described as its insensitivity towards the rising prices of essential commodities. He demanded an immediate rollback of the recent hike in milk prices.

Responding to a question about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s new book, Rai said she had made great sacrifices by giving up the opportunity to become Prime Minister.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said Sonia Gandhi had demonstrated her willingness to sacrifice power, while Modi had refused to step down despite crossing the age of 75, which Rai described as an age barrier set by the BJP itself.

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{{^usCountry}} Rai also announced that he would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, adding that every Congress worker was committed to the party’s goal of forming a government in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rai also announced that he would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, adding that every Congress worker was committed to the party’s goal of forming a government in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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His remarks come against the backdrop of the recent announcement of an alliance between the AIMIM and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), named the Samajik Parivartan Morcha, ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The alliance has projected Chandrashekhar Azad as its chief ministerial candidate and announced plans to contest all 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Abdur Rahman