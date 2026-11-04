Pad banks to be set up in 200 PM SHRI schools in Prayagraj division

Pad banks will be set up in 200 PM SHRI schools (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) across the Prayagraj division under the Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) campaign, with the rollout beginning in Pratapgarh district, where 25 schools have been selected in the first phase.

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The division-wide initiative, for which ₹2.1 crore has been allocated, will also cover PM SHRI schools in Prayagraj, Kaushambi and Fatehpur districts. The first phase installations are targeted to be completed by the last week of November, officials said.

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Pratapgarh basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Devvrat Singh said each of the 25 selected schools in the district would have a sanitary pad bank to ensure that girl students do not face inconvenience during school hours due to lack of sanitary pads.

Apart from providing free sanitary pads, the schools will also be equipped with essential hygiene facilities, including soap and towels. Dustbins with lids will be placed in school toilets to ensure safe disposal of used sanitary pads.

An allocation of ₹1 lakh has been earmarked for each school to put these facilities in place, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The campaign also seeks to sensitise girl students about menstrual hygiene, personal cleanliness and necessary precautions during menstruation. The availability of sanitary pads and other essential facilities on school premises is expected to help students overcome hesitation and discomfort associated with menstruation and ensure their education is not disrupted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The campaign also seeks to sensitise girl students about menstrual hygiene, personal cleanliness and necessary precautions during menstruation. The availability of sanitary pads and other essential facilities on school premises is expected to help students overcome hesitation and discomfort associated with menstruation and ensure their education is not disrupted. {{/usCountry}}

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The initiative aims to provide girls with a safe and comfortable school environment while promoting hygienic practices and proper disposal of used sanitary products.

The initiative is part of a wider campaign being implemented across Uttar Pradesh to promote menstrual hygiene among schoolgirls and ensure access to essential facilities in educational institutions.

Under the campaign, districts across the state are being encouraged to establish pad banks in schools, provide free sanitary pads and put in place proper disposal facilities, officials said.

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