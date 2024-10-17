Palam Vihar residents demand action on defunct streetlights, overflowing sewage

Gurugram: Several residents of C-Block in Palam Vihar are annoyed with ongoing civic issues, including defunct streetlights, overflowing sewage and poorly maintained damaged roads. Despite raising several complaints, these problems have continued, causing concerns about safety and public health, they said. A damaged road with potholes in Palam Vihar area in Gurugram. (Representational Image)

For over a week, nearly half of C-Block has been in complete darkness due to streetlights not working. Four to five lanes are without proper lighting, creating serious safety concerns, especially for people walking or driving at night, residents alleged.

Pointing out their various concerns and the lack of civic response, Narender Yadav, president of Palam Vihar C-Block, said, “It has been over a week and we are still waiting for the streetlights to be fixed. Entire lanes are plunged in darkness and it is not safe for anyone, especially women and children who are out during the evening. We have reported the problem, but nothing has been done so far.”

Many other residents are also worried. Anjali Gupta, who lives in C-Block, said, “The streets are completely dark at night. It is very unsafe to walk outside. We are worried for our children when they return home from classes in the evening. The authorities need to fix this problem soon.”

In addition to the streetlight issue, sewage overflow has been a major concern in C-Block for the past several months. Sewage water has been spilling onto the streets, creating unsanitary and foul-smelling conditions.

OP Yadav, a member of the Residents Welfare Association said, “The sewage overflow is a serious problem. It is unhygienic and the smell is unbearable. Stagnant water is everywhere, and it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. We have complained to the authorities several times, but no permanent solution has been provided.”

Another pressing issue for the residents is the condition of the main road dividing C-Block and B-Block. This road is replete with potholes for the past four months, making it difficult for vehicles to pass without being damaged.

Residents are also concerned about the poor quality of the work done by contractors in the area. They claim that the materials used for repairs are sub-standard and that there is no proper supervision by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

“The contractors are doing a poor job, and the repairs do not last. There is no supervision from the authorities, and the quality of work is very poor,” Narender Yadav said.

The residents of Palam Vihar are calling on the authorities to take swift action to resolve these problems, including fixing the streetlights, addressing the sewage overflow, and repairing the damaged roads. They alleged that these issues have been pending for far too long and need immediate attention from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner, Narhari Singh Bangar, reacting to the concerns of the residents of C-Block said, “We have reviewed the complaints from the residents and will make sure they are addressed within a couple of months.”