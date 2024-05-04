Parcel bomb that killed 2 in Gujarat was sent by man suspecting wife’s fidelity

The parcel that exploded and killed a man named Jitendra Vanzara (32) and his daughter Bhumika (12) in Vadali village of Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district on Thursday was sent to their house by a man who suspected Vanzara of having an affair with his wife, according to police officials. The parcel contained what appeared to be a black-colored musical instrument. (Representative Image)

Around 12.30pm on Thursday, an auto-rickshaw driver delivered the parcel containing what appeared to be a black-colored musical instrument to Vanzara’s residence.

When Vanzara, along with his two daughters, Bhumika and Chhaya, and a 14-year-old neighbor girl Shilpa, began opening the package, it exploded, according to an FIR filed at Vadali police station based on a complaint filed by Vanzara’s cousin brother Pravin Vanzara.

Vanzara tried to plug the device into an electrical point, thinking it was something like a tape recorder, which caused it to explode, as per the FIR details.

Vanzara and his daughter Bhumika were pronounced dead upon arrival at the local health center. Chhaya and Shilpa sustained injuries and were transferred to a hospital, with one of the girls in critical condition.

Police have detained two individuals - the autorickshaw driver who delivered the parcel, and Jayanti Vanzara, the man who is suspected of sending the explosive package to Jitendra’s house due to his belief that Jitendra was having an affair with Jayanti’s wife.

Investigations are ongoing to gather more evidence and establish the full motive and conspiracy behind this calculated attack using an explosive-rigged package disguised as a musical instrument, police said.