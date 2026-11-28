Nashik, Exercise 'Aviation Shakti' marked the valedictory ceremony of helicopter and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System courses at the Combat Army Aviation Training School here on Saturday.

Passing out parade of helicopter and RPAS courses held at Army Aviation Training School more less

For the first time, officers of an Army Aviation YOs Course earned their coveted Aviation Wings at this premier institution, according to a release.

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Lt General Vinod Nambiar, SM, Director General and Colonel Commandant of Army Aviation, reviewed the passing out parade and presided over the ceremony.

The parade marked the end of flying and ground training for the officers of the pioneer Army Aviation Young Officers' Course Serial-01 and the Helicopter Instructors' Course .

The course comes out of the transformational HR policy changes approved by the Chief of the Army Staff , and it does away with the fallback arm concept for Army aviators.

As the Army Aviation Corps grows and modernises, the course gives Young Officers a standardised, corps-specific foundation and brings the helicopter and RPAS streams together under one umbrella. It is a significant change in how the Indian Army grooms its future aviation leaders, the release said.

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{{^usCountry}} The graduating batch included Young Officers of the pioneer YOs Course, among them women officers, alongside officers of the Helicopter Instructors' Course and trainees from the Indian Coast Guard and Friendly Foreign Countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The graduating batch included Young Officers of the pioneer YOs Course, among them women officers, alongside officers of the Helicopter Instructors' Course and trainees from the Indian Coast Guard and Friendly Foreign Countries. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the new structure, officers begin aviation training earlier in their careers, and the training focuses on the profession of military aviation from day one.

The highlight of the event was Exercise 'Aviation Shakti', a demonstration of Army Aviation's helicopters and RPAS working together with ground forces.

It showed how manned and unmanned platforms work alongside each other on the modern battlefield, and reaffirmed the spirit of jointness across the armed forces, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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