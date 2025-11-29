Pedestrian mowed down by speeding truck on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

A pedestrian died after being mowed down by a heavy vehicle on the elevated section of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway at Hero Honda Chowk on Friday, police said. The deceased was identified as Ram Snehi Rai, 63, who hailed from Sitamarhi district of Bihar.

The deceased was identified as Ram Snehi Rai, 63, who hailed from Sitamarhi district of Bihar. Police said he had come to meet his nephew in Berhampur, Sector 72. Rai was walking along the carriageway when he was run over by a speeding truck around 12.15am.

Investigators said Rai died on the spot, with the upper part of his body mutilated. Police were alerted by passersby, and the body was later shifted to the mortuary.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said it was yet unclear where Rai was headed when the incident happened.

“His body was identified 18 hours later, when his nephew approached the police to report a missing person,” Turan said.

He added that there are no CCTV cameras on the stretch where the incident took place.

“Footage of nearby locations is being scanned for clues. Looking at the condition of the body and the tire marks, it was evident that Rai was hit by a heavy vehicle, like a truck,” he said, adding that efforts to nab the driver were underway.

Driver who ran over traffic constable arrested

In another case, police arrested a 34-year-old man from Palam Vihar on Thursday for allegedly mowing down traffic constable Lokesh Kumar, 32, on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Sirhaul toll plaza at 1.50am on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect, Pawan Kumar, hailed from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, and presently lives in Sector 14 in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar.

Turan said Kumar was transporting goods in a truck from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan to Ghaziabad when he ran over the constable, who was crossing lanes to relieve himself after getting down from his patrol vehicle.

“We have also seized the truck involved in the accident,” he added.