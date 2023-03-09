Pigeon with suspicious devices caught from fishing trawler off Odisha coast

The Odisha police have seized a pigeon that was caught on a fishing trawler off the coast of the state and had electronic devices that resemble a camera and a computer chip attached to its legs. Senior police officials said that the devices have been sent for forensic examination, and it is yet unclear what these electronic items are, and why they were found on the pigeon. The crew of the merchandised fishing trawler caught the pigeon out of curiosity and handed it over to the marine police station after reaching the fishing jetty. (ANI)

Rahul PR, superintendent of police (SP) Jagatsinghpur, said that the pigeon was found perched on the mechanised fishing trawler Sarathi, 75 nautical miles off the Jagatsinghpur coast. “Out of curiosity, the crew caught the pigeon and handed it over to the Paradip marine police station on Wednesday after reaching the fishing jetty. The bird was examined and the devices that were tied to its legs have been sent for forensic examination,” said the SP.

The police official said that there were also something written on the wings of the bird in a foreign language, but that too has yet to be deciphered. Sankar Behera, operator of the trawler, said as soon the crew memebrs of the trawler found the camera and chip, they wrapped it with black tape. Officials said that the forensic examination is expected to be kept for a week.

Till then, police officials said, the pigeon is being kept in safe custody. “If we find something incriminating, we may lodge cases against unknown people,” he said.

“The bird will be kept in the police pigeon loft,” he added.