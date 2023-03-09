Home / Cities / Others / Pigeon with suspicious devices caught from fishing trawler off Odisha coast

Pigeon with suspicious devices caught from fishing trawler off Odisha coast

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Mar 09, 2023 07:22 PM IST

The Odisha police said the pigeon was examined and the devices that were tied to its legs have been sent for forensic examination

The Odisha police have seized a pigeon that was caught on a fishing trawler off the coast of the state and had electronic devices that resemble a camera and a computer chip attached to its legs. Senior police officials said that the devices have been sent for forensic examination, and it is yet unclear what these electronic items are, and why they were found on the pigeon.

The crew of the merchandised fishing trawler caught the pigeon out of curiosity and handed it over to the marine police station after reaching the fishing jetty. (ANI)
The crew of the merchandised fishing trawler caught the pigeon out of curiosity and handed it over to the marine police station after reaching the fishing jetty. (ANI)

Rahul PR, superintendent of police (SP) Jagatsinghpur, said that the pigeon was found perched on the mechanised fishing trawler Sarathi, 75 nautical miles off the Jagatsinghpur coast. “Out of curiosity, the crew caught the pigeon and handed it over to the Paradip marine police station on Wednesday after reaching the fishing jetty. The bird was examined and the devices that were tied to its legs have been sent for forensic examination,” said the SP.

The police official said that there were also something written on the wings of the bird in a foreign language, but that too has yet to be deciphered. Sankar Behera, operator of the trawler, said as soon the crew memebrs of the trawler found the camera and chip, they wrapped it with black tape. Officials said that the forensic examination is expected to be kept for a week.

Till then, police officials said, the pigeon is being kept in safe custody. “If we find something incriminating, we may lodge cases against unknown people,” he said.

“The bird will be kept in the police pigeon loft,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out