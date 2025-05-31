Pitch(ed) battle between IRS officers: FIR lodged, counter-allegations emerge

LUCKNOW Allegations and counter-allegations emerged a day after two senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers came to blows at the income tax office in Lucknow on Thursday. A lingering dispute over a departmental cricket match, which is said to have led to the physical altercation between the two, resulted in an FIR against joint commissioner Yogendra Kumar Mishra for allegedly assaulting deputy commissioner Gaurav Garg. However, no arrests were made so far in this case. On Thursday, the situation took an ugly turn when one officer allegedly slapped the other during a verbal duel. In retaliation, the latter allegedly picked up a glass tumbler and hurled it at the former, striking him on the head and face, which Mishra denied. (Pic for representation)

Based on Garg’s complaint, a case was registered against Mishra at the Hazratganj police station on Friday under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 121(2) (causing hurt to public servant), 221 (obstruction of duty), 324(3) (mischief), 352 (intentional insult) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, said DCP (central) Ashish Srivastava.

However, Mishra took to social media platform X and claimed that he was being targeted for exposing irregularities in tax investigations carried out during his predecessor’s tenure in Kanpur.

“I am forced to speak out publicly about the extreme harassment, character assassination and false police complaints being orchestrated against me. The facts must be known,” he wrote.

“Since 2022, after I succeeded Gaurav Garg, IRS, in Kanpur, I reported serious lapses in tax investigations during his tenure. This led to his animosity and a sustained vendetta against me. On February 13, 2025, minor dispute at a departmental cricket match was amicably resolved with apologies from all sides. Yet, months later, a distorted video of this settled incident was leaked by Gaurav Garg to malign my reputation. On March 29, this old video was circulated on Twitter by a journalist, who then attempted to blackmail me for ₹50,000. Evidence of this blackmail, including chat logs, has been submitted to authorities,” he added.

On Thursday, the situation took an ugly turn when one officer allegedly slapped the other during a verbal duel. In retaliation, the latter allegedly picked up a glass tumbler and hurled it at the former, striking him on the head and face, which Mishra denied.

“The incident during an official meeting on May 29 has resulted in an FIR against joint commissioner Yogendra Kumar Mishra for allegedly assaulting deputy commissioner Gaurav Garg, a clash rooted in a months-old disagreement since a February cricket tournament,” said DCP (central) Ashish Srivastava.

The complainant, Gaurav Garg, a 2016 batch IRS officer stationed at the income tax office in Narhi, Hazratganj, claimed that joint commissioner Yogendra Kumar Mishra, a 2014 batch IRS officer currently posted in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, forcibly entered a closed-door departmental meeting on May 29 and attacked him in front of senior officials.

According to Garg’s complaint, the conflict originated in February 2025, when Mishra, then based in Lucknow, allegedly demanded that he be made captain of the departmental cricket team for a tournament at BBD cricket ground.

“Mishra told everyone to make him play and also make him the captain. Due to his insistence, the matter reached the principal chief commissioner (PCC). It was decided by the PCC that those who played the quarter-finals will play the semi-finals and finals as well. On the day of the final match, Mishra lay down on the cricket pitch and started saying that if he is not made to play, he will not let the match happen. The PCC told him that if he did not move from the pitch, departmental action will be taken against him. Because the match was being organized officially, he caused hindrance in government work,” read the content of the FIR, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times.

“Mishra continued harassing team members over WhatsApp, issuing various threats,” alleged Garg in his complaint.

Over a dozen complaints were reportedly filed, following which Mishra was transferred to Uttarakhand. However, on May 29, he allegedly stormed into the sixth-floor office where a farewell was being planned for the outgoing PCC.

As per the FIR, Mishra allegedly used abusive language, accused officials of plotting against him, and demanded the cancellation of his transfer orders. He then allegedly threw water on Garg using a glass tumbler and tried to attack him with the broken glass.

When Garg attempted to leave the room with his laptop, Mishra allegedly grabbed him from behind by the throat. “I was gasping for breath and barely managed to free myself. He then punched me repeatedly, injuring my nose, lips ear and a front tooth. He even kicked me before others intervened,” Garg stated in the FIR.

Mishra, however, stated: “I did not retaliate...the entire incident is captured on CCTV cam and witnessed by multiple senior officers. Yet, a false counter-narrative is being spread online to portray me as the aggressor. I urge authorities to conduct a fair, evidence-based inquiry before entertaining any malicious or frivolous FIR against me,”

“Shockingly, on March 30, 2025, I was abruptly transferred from Lucknow based on the concocted video. The transfer order was circulated to the media before even being officially issued to me, a clear violation of protocol. On April 28, 2025, I filed an RTI seeking the official basis for my transfer. No response was provided by Garg, who is also the CPIO. My visit to CIT (Admin) on May 29, 2025, was to formally request this information where Garg verbally abused and physically assaulted me. He also hurled abuses at me,” he further wrote.

Speaking to HT, Mishra claimed he never used a glass. “It was my ring, which hurt Garg’s face a bit... in self defence. I have mailed the complaint to the Lucknow Police, and it should be taken as a formal complaint,” he said.

After the clash at the I-T office, the police were alerted via Dial 112, and Garg was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he reportedly fainted due to blood loss and trauma. He remains under medical care.

Asked if a cross-FIR will be lodged on Yogendra Mishra’s complaint, DCP (central) Ashish Srivastava said: “The person has not given any complaint to the police in person. How would the police ensure that the ID on social media, from which the complaint was filed, was genuine.”

“We are verifying medical reports, CCTV footage and statements of all present in the meeting,” said ACP (Hazratganj )Vikas Jaiswal.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary visited Garg in the hospital. Speaking to media, he said: “I came to check on his health. I don’t see any political angle here.”