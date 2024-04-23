PM Modi vows to root out Maoism, says Cong encouraged violence to hide corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that Congress encouraged violence to hide its corruption and promised that he would “root out” Maoism from Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a tribal during a public rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund on Tuesday. (ANI)

Addressing a Lok Sabha election campaign rally in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, part of the Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency, he also said that the Congress and development cannot go hand in hand, and wherever it was in power, corruption and violence reached their peak.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“It is the same Congress, when it was in power in the North East, violent activities could not be brought under control, and as long as it ruled in Chhattisgarh, Maoist violence kept on rising,” Modi said.

“What is the connection between Congress and violence? The answer is corruption. The Congress kept on encouraging violence to hide its corruption. People kept dying but the Congress kept on filling its coffers,” he alleged.

Asserting that the BJP government brought both corruption and Maoist violence under control, Modi said, “Maosim has been declining rapidly in Chhattisgarh. I give a guarantee to the parents that I will root out Maoism. I assure mothers that the lives of their children will not go to waste. To protect your child, I assure every mother that I will eliminate Maoism,” he said.

Earlier in the rally in Sakti district which comes under Janjgir Champa constituency, Modi hit out at Congress Goa candidate’s remarks that the Indian Constitution was forced on Goans, and claimed that it was a “ploy” to break the country.

Modi further alleged that the Congress divides the country in the name of religion and it has been indulging in appeasement since independence.

“The Congress is not able to digest the participation of Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes in power. Now the party has started a big game. Earlier a Congress MP from Karnataka said south India should be declared a separate country, now a Congress candidate from Goa said the Indian Constitution is not applicable in Goa ,” he said.

“He is saying the Constitution was forced on Goa. He has told this to Shehhzada (referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi). Isn’t this an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar? Isn’t this an insult to the Constitution? Is this not tampering with the Constitution of India?” Modi said, adding that the Congress candidate made this statement publicly which meant his leader has given tacit consent to it.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir also used to say the same thing…You gave blessings (to BJP), now their mouths are shut. Now the Constitution of India is in force there (after the abrogation of Article 370),” he said.

“It is a ploy to break the country. A huge part of the country has rejected the Congress, and therefore the party wants to create such small islands,” he claimed.

Modi was referring to Congress candidate from South Goa, Viriato Fernandes, who said on Monday that then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had said that Goa will decide its own destiny after it was liberated from Portuguese rule, but “this did not happen”, and the Indian Constitution was “forced” on the state.

Modi further said that today Congress was rejecting the Constitution in Goa, and tomorrow it would do the sin of doing the same in the entire country.

He further accused that the opposition party neither has a vision for the country, nor does it know “the ABCD” of welfare of the poor.

Modi also countered Congress’ allegation that the BJP was planning to change the Constitution if voted to power for a third term.

“Leave aside Modi and BJP, even Babasaheb Ambedkar himself cannot abolish the Constitution,” he said.

“Appeasement and vote-bank politics are in the DNA of Congress. For appeasement, they will snatch rights of adivasis, Dalits and backwards,” he added.

He said everyone thought Ram temple at Ayodhya would never be built but the BJP ensured it was built.

“The country had lost hope that the Ram temple would be built. Everyone thought that this matter had ended. But the work of fulfilling this hope was done by those belonging to lotus (BJP symbol). Congress leaders used to taunt us in every election and asked about the date of construction of Ram temple. We told them the date, time and even invited them to the consecration of Ram Mandir (in Ayodhya). The Congress is so arrogant that it thinks that it is bigger than Lord Ram . They rejected the invitation,” he said.

“Isn’t this an insult to our saints? Isn’t this an insult to Shabri? Chhattisgarh is ‘nanihal’ (birth place of lord Ram’s maternal grandparents) of lord Ram and place of Mata Shabri. Congress has insulted Chhattisgarh by skipping Ram temple consecration ceremony,”

“During the BJP-led Centre, a son of a dalit family became President (Ramnath Kovind). Congress opposed that. Then we decided to make the first tribal President of the country. Congress also opposed her and insulted her,” he said.