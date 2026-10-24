PM, UP CM & defence minister likely to attend IAF aerial show on October 25

Kashi is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath amidst the Amidst the Indian Air Force (IAF) hosting its first-ever air show in Varanasi. The PM, defence minister and CM will together attend the concluding day aerial show at Namo Ghat on October 25.

A banner put up on the Kazzakpura and Varanasi City Railway Station route ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, in Varanasi on Friday. (Rajesh Kumar)

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According to officials and office bearers of BJP, PM Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi for four hours on October 25.

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CM Yogi Adityanath will reach Varanasi on Saturday on a two-day visit. The CM is expected to reach Varanasi on Thursday afternoon and will inspect Namo Ghat, the venue for the Air Show, said officials. He will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on October 25.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will reach Kashi on Thursday afternoon. He will offer prayers to Lord Sankatmochan Hanuman at Sankatmochan Hanuman Temple and then will offer prayer Baba Kaal Bhairava at Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple here.

He will stay overnight in Varanasi. The next day, he along with PM Modi and CM Yogi will attend the aerial display.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and finance minister Suresh Khanna will also arrive in Varanasi on October 25. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and finance minister Suresh Khanna will also arrive in Varanasi on October 25. {{/usCountry}}

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Kashi region BJP Vice president Navratan Rathi said, “Our Party workers are enthused and made proper arrangements to give grand welcome to the PM, CM and defence minister.”