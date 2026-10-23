Kollam , Police are probing a suspected insurance fraud angle in a fire that gutted a medical store at Chinnakada here in August, with the involvement of its owner also under investigation, officials said on Friday.

Police probe insurance fraud in Kollam medical store fire; employee arrested

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Police have arrested the store's employee, Shameer, a native of Mavaram, while the owner is likely to be arraigned as an accused following further investigation, officials at Kollam East Police Station said.

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The fire broke out at Nanma Medical Store, located adjacent to the Excise office at Chinnakada, on the night of August 16.

Initially, the owner claimed that the fire was caused by a short circuit and lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered at Kollam East Police Station, officials said.

The owner subsequently filed an insurance claim for losses amounting to ₹77 lakh, they said.

However, a detailed investigation revealed that the shop's electrical system was intact and the fire was allegedly set deliberately, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} As part of the investigation, police detained Shameer and questioned him in detail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the investigation, police detained Shameer and questioned him in detail. {{/usCountry}}

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He later revealed the alleged involvement of the store owner, a woman, officials said.

Police also examined phone records and found that calls were made to Shameer's phone from a number linked to the owner around the time of the incident, strengthening their suspicion of a planned act, they said.

Shameer has been remanded in judicial custody.

Further investigation is under way to establish the role of the owner and others in the case, officials said.

Police will arraign the owner as an accused based on the findings of the investigation, they added.

Police have also submitted a report to the insurance company, requesting it not to process the claim until the investigation is completed.

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