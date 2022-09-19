Pratapgarh youth found dead, kin allege foul play

A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Unchahar area of Rae Bareli district late Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Patel, 20, a resident of Gahru Ka Purwa village in Nawabganj area of Pratapgarh district.

His kin have suspected foul play behind his death.

According to reports, Sachin had left home on Saturday morning on his bike. His kin claimed that they received a call from him at around 4pm, but later his mobile got switched off.

Late in the night, some commuters found him lying injured on Kanpur Road near Daulatpur village. Police reached the scene on receiving information and admitted him to CHC Unchahar where he was declared brought dead on arrival. Police traced his address through documents of his motorcycle and informed his kin.

His father Umakant and other kin reached the spot and claimed that there were injuries on his body inflicted with sharp edged weapon. They claimed that two youths of the village had issued life threats to his son a few days back.

Nawabganj police said investigations were being carried out in this connection. Exact circumstances of the youth’s death could be ascertained only after postmortem examination, they added.