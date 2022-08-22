Prayagraj: Two dairy owners arrested for torturing calf
During questioning, the accused revealed that the calf belonged to their neighbour and it drank milk from the cow in their dairy
Colonelganj police arrested two persons for allegedly thrashing a calf and dragging it brutally on the road after tying it to a rope. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media following which an animal rights activist registered an FIR against the duo on Sunday.
Animal rights activist and lawyer Awadhesh Rai said one Manoj and Sunil run a dairy in Chandpur Salori area. On Saturday, the duo thrashed a calf after it consumed milk from the cow in their dairy. The duo then tied a rope in the legs of the calf and dragged it brutally.
On Sunday Awadhesh Rai, Vanshika and other animal rights activists reached Colonelganj police station and lodged an FIR against Manoj and Sunil.
SHO Colonelganj Ram Mohan Rai said while taking immediate action on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the accused under Animal Cruelty Act and they have been arrested.
During questioning, the accused revealed that the calf belonged to their neighbour and it drank milk from the cow in their dairy, he added.
10kg IED recovered in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing over 10kg in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The device is being destroyed right now, the police said. “On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it insitu. A major #terror incident averted (sic),” said Kashmir Police in a tweet.
Lawyers,litigants demand activation of display board facility at Pune district court
Litigants and lawyers visiting the district court at Shivajinagar are facing inconvenience due to dysfunctional display boards for the past several months. The 10 boards installed outside all the court hall rooms facilitate litigants and lawyers for knowing their called out cases status and other associated details through the display board screen. The Pune Bar Association members have demanded to reactivate this facility for the benefit of the court visitors including lawyers.
Motorcyclist killed in fatal collision with truck in Pune
A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle at Sangamwadi on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Robert Laurance Masalamani (45), a resident of Ashok nagar in Yerawada. Police have arrested a resident of Wagholi (32), truck driver Pandurang Kisan Lokade. Yerawada police have registered a case under sections 304 a (Causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant sections under Motor Vehicle Act.
Two shops burgled in Kondhwa Khurd
Two shops at a commercial complex in Kondhwa Khurd area were allegedly burgled between Friday night and Saturday morning and clothes, shoes and watches worth Rs 1.25 lakh were stolen, police said. A complaint regarding the incident was filed by Sachin Jadhav, owner of a store at Jijamata Complex, Kondhwa Khurd. Soon after he noticed that the adjoining shop was also looted in the same manner.
Pune’s iconic Wrangler bungalow being razed to make way for educational institution
The iconic bungalow that belonged to Sir Raghunath Purushottam Paranjpye, also the first Indian to be given the coveted title of Senior Wrangler at the University of Cambridge, is coming down. This is an iconic bungalow for those who grew up in lanes of FC road. The iconic bungalow is with the Deccan Education Society.
