Prayagraj’s iconic Allahabadi Surkha guava may soon be available year-round

Once a seasonal winter delicacy, the famed Allahabadi Surkha guava—also known as the Apple Guava—may soon become a year-round delight, thanks to a groundbreaking farming initiative underway in Prayagraj. Allahabadi Surkha guavas on sale (File)

Traditionally harvested only during the winter months, the limited availability of Surkha guavas has led to declining interest among farmers and shrinking incomes. To reverse this trend, a pilot project has been launched at the Horticultural Experiment and Training Centre in Khusrubagh, Sangam City. The project introduces an advanced European horticultural technique known as Espalier, according to officials from the Uttar Pradesh horticulture department.

Widely used in Europe, the Espalier method trains fruit trees to grow flat against trellises or walls, maximising sunlight exposure, simplifying harvesting, and extending the fruiting period.

“For the first time, 27 Surkha guava trees are being cultivated using the Espalier system,” said Vijay Kishore Singh, training in-charge at the Khusrubagh centre. The aim, he added, is to significantly extend the harvesting window and enhance farmer income. If successful, the model could be expanded across the region—potentially revolutionising guava cultivation in India.

Krishna Chaudhary, deputy director of horticulture, Prayagraj, said the project is being implemented by the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in Rahman Kheda, Lucknow, with a ₹24 lakh investment by the Uttar Pradesh Council of Agricultural Research.

“The biggest advantage of this technique is uniform sunlight exposure to every part of the guava tree,” Chaudhary explained. “This results in guavas of consistent color and size. Moreover, tasks like fruit harvesting and bagging become much easier.”

Chaudhary also emphasized the importance of healthy leaf growth in guava production. “A fully developed guava fruit requires about 30 to 35 healthy leaves. The Espalier system encourages robust leaf development, which is expected to significantly increase fruit yield,” he said.

Currently, guava is cultivated across 2,770 hectares in the Prayagraj division, producing approximately 44,000 tonnes annually. Of this, Surkha guava is grown on 335 hectares in Prayagraj and 2,200 hectares in Kaushambi. Each year, Prayagraj yields around 400 tonnes of Surkha guavas, while Kaushambi contributes roughly 35,000 tonnes.

The Allahabadi Surkha variety is prized for its deep pink pulp, apple-red skin, and minimal seeds. In high demand across India, it has recently made its way to international markets including Oman, Dubai, and England.