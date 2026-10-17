PRSU set to introduce four new courses including BPEd, MPEd

Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University (PRSU), Prayagraj, is preparing to introduce four new courses in physical education and teacher training from the next academic session, expanding academic options for students aspiring to pursue careers in these fields.

PRSU campus in Prayagraj. (HT FIle)

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The proposed courses are Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Master of Physical Education (MPEd), Bachelor of Science-Bachelor of Education (BSc-BEd) and Bachelor of Arts-Bachelor of Education (BA-BEd), stated varsity officials.

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The university’s Board of Studies has approved the introduction of all four courses, and the administration has applied to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for recognition. The university plans to offer 50 seats in each course in the first batch, taking the proposed intake to 200 students. However, the final number of seats will depend on NCTE approval, they added.

Confirming the move, University vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh said the Board of Studies had approved the proposed courses and the application had been forwarded to the NCTE for recognition.

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{{^usCountry}} “The courses will be started once the necessary approval is received. Their introduction will expand the range of academic options available at the university,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The courses will be started once the necessary approval is received. Their introduction will expand the range of academic options available at the university,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed BPEd and MPEd programmes will provide students with opportunities to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in physical education, while the integrated BSc-BEd and BA-BEd courses will offer pathways for those seeking to build careers in teaching, he added.

Formerly known as Allahabad State University, PRSU was established in 2016. It has around 762 affiliated colleges, including Prayagraj (413), Kaushambi (80), Fatehpur (79) and Pratapgarh (190). These include government-run, government-aided and self-financed colleges.