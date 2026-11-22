Kochi, Drivers working at the DP World-operated Vallarpadam Container Terminal in Kochi on Saturday called off their 13-day non-cooperation protest over concerns about possible health risks from radiation during container scanning, officials said.

Radiation risks: Drivers at Vallarpadam Container Terminal call off protest more less

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The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, MLAs Mohammed Shiyas, T J Vinod and Tony Chammany, District Collector G Priyanka, and representatives of the Police, Customs, DP World and trade unions, according to a statement by the Ernakulam District Administration.

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It said it was agreed that the workers' complaints would be heard and arrangements made to address their concerns. The workers agreed to return to work from Monday.

The protest began after Customs, following a Central government directive, decided to scan all containers at the terminal. The drivers had raised concerns that radiation from the scanning could cause health problems.

Although similar complaints had been raised earlier, inquiries by the District Medical Officer and an advocate commissioner had found no cause for concern, the statement said. However, the scanning rate, which had earlier ranged from 20 to 80 per cent, was increased to 100 per cent of containers, prompting the drivers to renew their concerns.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting decided to examine whether such health risks existed and to explore measures to address them, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting decided to examine whether such health risks existed and to explore measures to address them, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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As part of the decisions, a demonstration of the scanning process would be held at the scanning site on Monday, in a manner visible to the public and visitors to the facility.

It is intended to show that containers would be scanned only after the truck driver's cabin was moved 50 centimetres away from the scanning equipment, and that no radioactive activity occurred inside the cabin during the process, the statement said.

A medical team would also conduct a detailed examination of the health of around 3,000 workers who had been associated with the port since it began operations in 2018, and submit a report within three months.

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The state government would ask the Centre, Customs and the port authorities to conduct a detailed study and submit a report on arrangements, including the use of conveyor belts, to prevent radiation exposure, officials said.

The government would also seek clarity on which authorities were responsible for implementing the necessary measures, and how, taking into account existing regulations and recent changes. It would ask the port authorities to ensure direct implementation of the measures, the statement said.

Eden, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ports, would submit a representation to the Union Minister and other officials seeking a detailed study of the issue, officials said.

The participants, including trade union leaders, expressed satisfaction with the discussions, the statement said. The meeting stressed that the aim was to keep workers informed and find a lasting solution to their concerns.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.