: North Central Railway (NCR) dismissed an office superintendent accused of demanding a ₹70,000 bribe from an assistant Loco Pilot couple to facilitate a transfer. A departmental inquiry against another accused railway official is still underway.

Tripathi allegedly demanded ₹70,000 from the couple to facilitate the transfer. Instead of paying the money, the couple approached the CBI and lodged a complaint on September 8. (For representation only)

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Office superintendent Rajendra Mani Tripathi, posted at the DRM office in Prayagraj, has been dismissed from service following departmental proceedings.

The inquiry against APO Arvind Kumar, the other accused in the case, is continuing. A report concerning Kumar is expected to be sent to the Railway Board after the inquiry establishes his role and examines the allegations against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Tripathi and Kumar for allegedly demanding money to facilitate the transfer of the wife of an assistant Loco Pilot to Prayagraj. Both officials were arrested in Prayagraj and sent to jail on September 10. Following their arrests, NCR initiated departmental proceedings and initially placed both officials under suspension. NCR General Manager Naresh Pal Singh subsequently ordered stringent action in the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} Tripathi was dismissed on charges including bringing disrepute to the Railways, while the inquiry against Kumar remains pending. NCR Chief Public Relations Officer Shivam Sharma confirmed Tripathi’s dismissal. According to the CBI FIR, the assistant Loco Pilot, a resident of Meerapur, is posted in Prayagraj, while his wife, also an assistant Loco Pilot, is posted in Kanpur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tripathi was dismissed on charges including bringing disrepute to the Railways, while the inquiry against Kumar remains pending. NCR Chief Public Relations Officer Shivam Sharma confirmed Tripathi’s dismissal. According to the CBI FIR, the assistant Loco Pilot, a resident of Meerapur, is posted in Prayagraj, while his wife, also an assistant Loco Pilot, is posted in Kanpur. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman had applied for a transfer to Prayagraj on spouse grounds. When the transfer process was delayed, the couple approached APO Arvind Kumar at the DRM office. Kumar allegedly directed them to meet office superintendent Rajendra Mani Tripathi.

Tripathi allegedly demanded ₹70,000 from the couple to facilitate the transfer. Instead of paying the money, the couple approached the CBI and lodged a complaint on September 8. This led to the corruption case and subsequent action against the railway officials.

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