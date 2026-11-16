Jodhpur, A dog roaming inside a hospital ward and complaints of patients being bitten by rats have prompted the management of a government hospital in Rajasthan's Pali to take disciplinary action against the staff for alleged negligence, officials said on Monday.

Rajasthan: Patients allege rat bites, dog roaming in Pali govt hospital ward; staff faces action

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The hospital administration said that they have shifted the ward in-charge and a nursing staff member to other wards and initiated action to remove a Home Guard personnel and a helper from their duties.

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The action followed complaints from patients admitted to Surgical Ward C. On Sunday, patients Moti Singh and Haseena Bano, wife of another patient, Babu Khan, alleged that rats had bitten their feet while they were sleeping in the ward at night.

A video also surfaced showing a dog roaming freely through the hospital corridors, raising questions over cleanliness and security arrangements at the government-run facility.

Hospital superintendent Dr Kailash Parihar said he visited Surgical Ward C along with a team and interacted with patients to assess the situation.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the inspection, ward in-charge Tasneem Khatoon and nursing staff member Ramkesh Meena were removed from the ward and assigned duties elsewhere, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the inspection, ward in-charge Tasneem Khatoon and nursing staff member Ramkesh Meena were removed from the ward and assigned duties elsewhere, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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A helper and a Home Guard personnel were also removed for negligence, Parihar added.

The management also placed rat poison at several locations in the ward to prevent further incidents, and a team remained engaged in improving the ward's arrangements until late Sunday night.

Hospital deputy superintendent Dr R Bishnoi said pest-control activities were being carried out regularly, but the drive would be intensified if the presence of rats was confirmed in the wards.

He said the hospital administration was taking steps to ensure that rodents were not found in patient-care areas.

Bishnoi also appealed to attendants accompanying patients to maintain cleanliness and avoid leaving food items uncovered, as it could attract rats to the hospital premises.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.