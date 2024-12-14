Babarchak village of Bihar’s Banka district was destroyed in 1989 communal violence and all of ist population had migrated elsewhere. In a turnaround of fate, the village is set to become state’s first smart village, with a number of modern facilities for villagers to be ready by 15 January 2025. Ruined in 1989 riots, Bihar hamlet set to become state’s first smart village

The village falls under Rajoun block of Banka district.

Overall, the district administration plans to settle 130 families, out of them 65 will be allotted houses on January 15, and 65 will get accommodations later. The houses are being built under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna.

Under the smart village scheme of the state government, the village will have its own model school, hospital, sports ground, solar street lights, water tower, park, anganwadi centre, community centre, a health and wellness centre, rural haat besides well furnished houses fitted with all basic amenities as urban citizens have in towns and cities.

“The village is spread over 11 acres of land and 130 families will be accommodated in it with 65 families in the first phase and the rest 65 families will be accommodated in the second phase,” district magistrate (DM) Anshul Kumar told HT over phone, adding, “The beneficiaries are getting their houses constructed on the government land each measuring 3 decimal allotted to them for the purpose as per norms set for them.”

The DM said the area of the village would expand in future.

“We hope that we will be able to dedicate the village to the people next year probably by January 15. The work for the second phase to accommodate another 65 families will continue.”

“The main objective of the smart village is to provide better living conditions for the people helping them to become self-reliant. It will offer training in skill enhancement to youths and will also help women join self-help groups,” the DM said, claiming that “this will help villages become growth centres and people will no longer be forced to go to other states to eke out a living.”

Explaining the construction of houses in the village, an official said, “The progress of the construction of houses by the beneficiaries is slow and hence the whole project is getting delayed otherwise this would have been completed much earlier.” The beneficiaries are constructing the house under Prime Minister Awas Yojna.

Arti Devi, mukhiya of Navada Kharauni panchayat under whose jurisdiction the smart village falls, said, “We are really lucky to become the first smart village in Bihar and we are hopeful that it will be able to set an example for others.”

A local Suman Kumar Paswan recall that the village faced utter deprivation after being ravaged in 1989 riots as the road and electricity connection of it was completely dismantled. “And now it s on the cusp of becoming state’s fist village. It’s really an emulative example for other villages,” he said.