Sabarimala , Amid a surge in pilgrim arrivals at Sabarimala, authorities have stepped up emergency preparedness by organising training programmes on CPR and other life-saving techniques for personnel deployed at the hill shrine.

Sabarimala steps up emergency preparedness amid rising pilgrim footfall more less

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The Health Department conducted the training sessions and demonstrations at Sannidhanam and Pamba on Friday, highlighting the importance of providing immediate medical assistance to pilgrims who collapse or suffer cardiac emergencies while negotiating the steep trekking routes.

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The programme focused on administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation and artificial respiration to victims before they could be shifted to hospitals, according to an official statement.

Dr Sajjin K Raji, Medical Officer of the Emergency Medical Centre , said Sabarimala had been reporting between 230 and 250 cardiac arrest cases every pilgrimage season over the past three years.

While 65 cases of pilgrims collapsing were recorded during the previous season, 14 such incidents have been reported since the beginning of the ongoing Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Given the difficult terrain and the time taken to transport patients to hospitals, all personnel serving at Sannidhanam should be trained in CPR to ensure timely intervention and improve the chances of survival, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Given the difficult terrain and the time taken to transport patients to hospitals, all personnel serving at Sannidhanam should be trained in CPR to ensure timely intervention and improve the chances of survival, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The training also covered precautionary measures against infectious diseases and emergency response to snake and animal bites, choking and epileptic seizures.

Special Officer G Jayadev inaugurated the programme. ASO Achyuth Ashok and Health Department District Nodal Officer Dr K K Shyam Kumar were among those who spoke. Police personnel, Devaswom Board employees and other officials participated.

Meanwhile, the hill shrine witnessed a heavy rush of devotees on Friday, with 76,085 pilgrims climbing the holy 18 steps and offering prayers till 10 pm, Travancore Devaswom Board authorities said.

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Of the total, 52,208 arrived through the virtual queue system, 10,546 through spot booking and 8,207 through bookings made for other dates.

As many as 1,279 devotees entered the shrine between 9 pm and 10 pm alone, they said.

Despite the heavy footfall, arrangements were in place through coordination among various departments to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage, the authorities added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.