Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday unveiled a statue of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Bilaspur, stressing the need to familiarise younger generations with the tribal community's contribution to India's freedom struggle.

Sai unveils Birsa Munda statue at Bilaspur varsity, highlights tribals' role in freedom struggle

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The statue was unveiled at the Guru Ghasidas Central University campus in Bilaspur city to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, which is observed on November 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the tribal icon, an official release stated.

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Speaking on the occasion, Sai said the tribal community had made significant contributions to India's freedom struggle and nation-building, and it is important to familiarise future generations with this glorious history.

Birsa Munda was a great symbol of tribal pride, self-respect and the freedom struggle, he said, adding that at a young age, he had united tribal communities against the injustice and exploitation of British rule and led the historic 'Ulgulan' movement.

Sai said that Munda's struggle to protect rights over water, forests and land is a glorious chapter in the country's history, and his life inspires people to protect their culture, traditions and rights and remain committed to society and the nation.

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{{^usCountry}} The statue at the university would serve as a source of inspiration for students and the younger generation and remind them of the courage, struggles and sacrifices of tribal heroes, the release quoted the CM as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statue at the university would serve as a source of inspiration for students and the younger generation and remind them of the courage, struggles and sacrifices of tribal heroes, the release quoted the CM as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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Sai also visited the 'Janjatiya Veethika' established in the university campus, where he saw exhibits highlighting the lives, struggles, bravery and contributions of tribal leaders to the freedom movement.

He said the state government has been working to preserve the culture, traditions and historical heritage of tribal communities.

The government is also prioritising their overall development by providing better opportunities in education, healthcare, employment and livelihood, he added.

Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu and Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao were among those present on the occasion, it said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.