Sangam to remain in welcoming mode till Ardh Kumbh 2031

In view of a trend reversal in arrival of devotees after the third and last Amrit Snan of Basant Panchami during Mahakumbh 2025, the Prayagraj Mela Authority (PMA) has decided to provide the minimum basic facilities to devotees arriving at Sangam till Ardh Kumbh in 2031. Devotees bathing at Triveni Sangam on Monday. (HT Photo)

Light, drinking water, checkered plates, vehicle parking zone, security, mobile toilets, changing rooms, etc will be available throughout these years.

Also, related facilities like sanitation, taxi service, food stalls in the area would also be available for tourists and pilgrims round the clock.

According to mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand, this Mahakumbh has not only set new benchmarks but has also set in a trend reversal in the pattern of arrival of devotees, which is continuing.

“From this year onwards, devotees would get to see Sangam in its new avtaar. Unlike earlier, several facilities would be made available 24x7 by the state government for devotees arriving at Sangam all through the year till Ardh Kumbh in 2031. This measure will also change the appearance of Sangam for ever,” he said.

As per Anand, devotees arriving from all over the country would not only bathe at Triveni Sangam and enjoy boat services, but will also have the opportunity to visit and offer prayers at nearly two dozen temples and corridors including Bade Hanuman temple, Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop, Bhardwaj Ashram, Nagvasuki temple, Shivalay park, Triveni Pushp, Mankameshwar Mandir, Beni Madhav mandir, etc. All the religious spots, renovated and beautified with new corridors are located in an area of 3 to 5-kilometre radius from Sangam.

The mela officer further said, the team of sanitation staff, supervisors and solid waste disposal would continue to render its services regularly till next mela in 2031.

“The Prayagraj Mela Authority has also uploaded a list of ‘pandas’ or ‘teerth purohits’ on its official website so as to enable devotees arriving from faraway places to plan their religious ceremonies and schedule in advance. From now on, Sangam will continue to give the feel of mela to every devotee arriving here every day,” he added.