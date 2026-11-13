Nagpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said compassion and sensitivity are the foundations of humanity and society, stressing that people should serve others without expecting anything in return.

Service is not a profession but a responsibility towards society: Bhagwat

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"Service is not a profession but a responsibility towards society. We do not work merely to earn our livelihood but to ensure that the world continues to function well," Bhagwat said in an address after presenting the 'Vidarbha Gaurav' award to Dr Sanjay Paithankar.

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Emphasising the importance of sensitivity, Bhagwat said helping someone in distress, irrespective of whether one has a personal relationship with them, is a natural expression of humanity.

"Whether we have any relationship with a person or not, if someone somewhere is suffering, we should do whatever we can to alleviate that suffering. And while doing so, we should not feel that we are doing something extraordinary. This is a sign of humanity," he said.

Bhagwat said awards were not given to people to motivate them to begin serving society, as those honoured had not worked with the expectation of receiving recognition.

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{{^usCountry}} "An award is given to honour their work and to encourage them to take it forward. The word 'puraskar' itself means to take something forward," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "An award is given to honour their work and to encourage them to take it forward. The word 'puraskar' itself means to take something forward," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He explained that the word also meant a reward and encouragement, adding that recognising people engaged in social service was a way of appreciating their contribution and inspiring others.

Bhagwat said compassion was an expression of human sensitivity and that society survived on this sensitivity rather than merely on economic prosperity.

"Society survives on compassion and sensitivity. If this sensitivity remains alive, society will survive. If it disappears, humanity itself will be lost," he said.

He said people often faced difficult circumstances, and their struggles could sometimes suppress their sensitivity. However, preserving compassion despite hardships was what made a person truly human.

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"Whether a person is struggling with poverty or living in prosperity is not the question. What matters is what values they have preserved while living," he said.

Bhagwat said the Indian understanding of work was different from the idea of a profession pursued merely for earning money. People should follow their respective occupations and fulfil family responsibilities while also contributing to society.

"Earning one's livelihood is only a by-product of the work we do. The real purpose is to serve society," he said.

He said the concept of 'dharma' was tied to humanity and brotherhood, and its essential characteristics were truth, compassion, purity and self-discipline.

"Humanity itself is dharma. Brotherhood is dharma," he said.

Bhagwat said people should live with the awareness that the divine exists within themselves and others, which would naturally create a sense of belonging and compassion.

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He narrated an anecdote about a disciple who returned without eating a fruit after being asked by his teacher to consume it at a place where nobody could see him. The disciple said he could not find such a place because he believed God was present everywhere, including within himself.

Bhagwat said this awareness created a bond with others and encouraged people to serve without expecting any benefit.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.