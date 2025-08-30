Sikkim CM stirs controversy over Jagannath temple photo on Facebook

Bhubaneswar: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang has stirred a controversy after he shared a photograph taken from inside the premises of the Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri on his official Facebook page. Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang. (File Photo)

Tamang visited the temple on Friday to offer prayers to Lord Jagannath and soon after his visit, his Facebook page showed him standing near the Maa Mangala temple inside the temple premises. “Blessed to visit the sacred Jagannath Temple, which radiates peace, devotion and spiritual energy,” the Facebook post of Tamang said.

The post immediately drew criticism from several quarters, as photography is strictly prohibited inside the temple. Questions are now being raised over how the CM was allowed to carry a mobile phone inside the temple though everyone is frisked before entering the shrine.

Just two days ago, a 31-year-old man from Bengal was detained for using spectacles fitted with a hidden camera inside the shrine. On July 29, another individual from Puri was caught with a hidden spy camera capable of transmitting live visuals directly to his phone.

Perturbed over such incidents, the Odisha government is contemplating amending the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, to make provision of taking spy cameras and taking pictures or video inside the 12th-century shrine in Puri as a cognizable offence with provision of punishment.