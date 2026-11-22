Khunti/Latehar, Six people died, and two were injured in road accidents in Jharkhand's Khunti and Latehar districts, police said on Sunday.

Six killed in two road accidents in Jharkhand

Four people were killed, and one was injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Khunti, while two persons died and another was injured when their two-wheeler hit a tree in Latehar.

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In Khunti, the accident took place on the Rania-Marcha Road near Turigarha village within the Rania Police Station limits on Saturday night, a senior officer said.

"Two were killed on the spot, one died at Torpa hospital, and another succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Ranchi. The injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital," Rania Police Station officer-in-charge Shayamal Kumbhkar told PTI.

Three of them were travelling on a motorcycle from the Rania side, and two others were riding a two-wheeler coming from Marcha when the collision occurred, he said.

"The two motorcycles collided apparently due to low visibility amid inclement weather conditions," the officer said.

Of the four deceased in Khunti, two were identified as Hemant Bahadur and Vishwa Singh . Both were residents of Banabira Nawatoli village in the Rania Police Station area.

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{{^usCountry}} The identities of the two other deceased persons have not been ascertained, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The identities of the two other deceased persons have not been ascertained, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"None of them was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred. The bodies have been sent to the Khunti Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The investigation is underway," another officer said.

In Latehar, two persons died, and one was injured after their motorcycle hit a tree on Saturday on the Chandwa-Lohardaga Road near the Mahadev Manda village within the Chandwa Police Station limits, an officer said.

The deceased were identified as Tarun Yadav and Kartik Oraon . Both were residents of Salgutha village, Chandwa Police Station officer-in-charge Manoranjan Prasad said.

"Two of the three were killed on the spot, while the one who sustained serious injuries is undergoing treatment at a hospital," he said.

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The bodies were handed over to their families on Sunday after post-mortem examinations, the officer added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.