Six-member gang looted 3 crore in four Lucknow robberies, STF probe reveals

letters@htlive.com

For representation only (HT file Photo)

LUCKNOW

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Four carefully planned robberies in Lucknow, involving an estimated ₹3.02 crore, have been attributed to a six-member inter-district gang that allegedly tracked cash couriers working for Gujarat-based spice and agricultural produce traders before attacking them in cars, with iron rods and sticks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The gang struck in Gomti Nagar, Vibhuti Khand and Ashiana between May and October this year, targeting traders transporting large amounts of cash on scooters and in cars.

The Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested the alleged mastermind, Dinesh Chandra Yadav alias Chhotu, 23, and five associates, recovering ₹48.45 lakh suspected to be part of the looted money. Those arrested have been identified as Dinesh Yadav, Saurabh Yadav, 25, Aman alias Raman Yadav, 25, Saurabh Dixit, 22, Mohit Kanojia, 24, and Gyan Singh, 25.

An illegal pistol with two cartridges, a car, a motorcycle, seven mobile phones and documents allegedly snatched from victims, including a driving licence and an identity card, were also recovered.

Investigators said the gang relied on an informer who supplied details of the couriers’ movements, business establishments and vehicles, allowing its members to identify and follow potential targets.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The gang’s modus operandi involved conducting reconnaissance near traders’ establishments, following couriers on motorcycles and deliberately ramming their scooters with cars at relatively isolated stretches. Once the victims fell, the accused allegedly threatened them with a pistol, assaulted them with iron rods and sticks and escaped with their cash-filled bags. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gang’s modus operandi involved conducting reconnaissance near traders’ establishments, following couriers on motorcycles and deliberately ramming their scooters with cars at relatively isolated stretches. Once the victims fell, the accused allegedly threatened them with a pistol, assaulted them with iron rods and sticks and escaped with their cash-filled bags. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to the STF, the four robberies took place on May 2, July 3, September 3 and October 24, with the biggest haul of ₹1.55 crore reported from Ashiana. The gang allegedly made another four to five attempts to rob cash couriers at different locations in Lucknow but failed because of police patrolling, heavy traffic and alertness among people.

The first robbery attributed to the gang took place on May 2 in Viraaj Khand, Gomti Nagar. Two Gujarat-based traders, Bhavik Parmar and Paresh S Barad, were allegedly transporting ₹22 lakh when the gang rammed their scooter near the vegetable market. The accused assaulted the two men with iron rods and sticks, threatened them with a pistol and fled with the cash.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On July 3, the gang allegedly struck again in Virat Khand, Gomti Nagar, targeting traders Mitesh Patel and Jaimin Patel. The two men were carrying ₹45 lakh on a scooter when a white hatchback car allegedly rammed their vehicle. The accused assaulted them and escaped with the cash and their identity documents.

The third incident was reported on September 3 near Mayo Hospital in the Vibhuti Khand area. A cash courier travelling on a scooter was allegedly knocked off the vehicle by the gang’s car. The accused then snatched a bag containing ₹80 lakh and fled.

The gang allegedly carried out its biggest robbery on October 24 in Sector G, Ashiana. Two men transporting cash in a SUV belonging to a Gujarat-based businessman were intercepted and assaulted by the accused, who escaped with ₹1.55 crore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The four incidents involved a combined estimated amount of ₹3.02 crore, according to the STF.

Mohit Kanaujia allegedly conducted reconnaissance on a motorcycle near the traders’ establishments behind Jaipuria School. Whenever a courier left carrying cash on a scooter, he would alert the other gang members over mobile phones and follow the target.

Saurabh Yadav allegedly drove the car used to ram the couriers’ scooters, while Dinesh Yadav threatened victims with a pistol. The other members allegedly assaulted the victims and snatched their bags.

The gang’s alleged ability to track couriers from their business premises and identify their routes points to a planned operation rather than random street robberies. Investigators are examining the network through which information about the traders’ cash movements was obtained.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The STF intercepted the accused near the gate of a cricket academy close to Sahara Bridge in Gomti Nagar at around 1.50am on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a STF team reached the spot after receiving information that the gang members had assembled to distribute the proceeds of earlier robberies ahead of Diwali.

The six accused have been booked in connection with an existing case registered at Gomti Nagar police station. Further investigation and legal proceedings are being conducted by the local police. The alleged role of informer Amrit Lal Pal, who was not among those arrested, is also under investigation.