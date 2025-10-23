Edit Profile
    Son-in-law, 2 others held for setting in-laws on fire over ₹10 lakh demand

    Updated on: Oct 23, 2025 9:12 PM IST
    By Ritesh Mishra
    The house was completely gutted in the blaze. Police received information about the fire from the Bachrapondi outpost and registered a case. (Representative photo)
    The house was completely gutted in the blaze. Police received information about the fire from the Bachrapondi outpost and registered a case. (Representative photo)

    According to the police, the main accused, Suresh Thakur alias Kanpuriya, had been demanding 10 lakh from his in-laws, Rairam Kevat and Parvati Bai, for several months

    Raipur: Three men, including a son-in-law, were arrested for allegedly setting his parents-in-law on fire last week after they refused to give him 10 lakh in cash in Bade Salhi village of Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district, police said on Thursday.

    According to the police, the main accused, Suresh Thakur alias Kanpuriya, along with his associates Pradeep Bairagi from Madhya Pradesh and Sahdev Suryavanshi from Chhattisgarh’s Thaggon village, went to the couple’s house in Bade Salhi on October 14 night.

    They allegedly poured petrol on Suresh’s father-in-law Rairam Kevat while he was asleep, and set him ablaze. His wife Parvati Bai died trying to save him, police officers said.

    Suresh was allegedly demanding 10 lakh from his in-laws for several months.

    The house was completely gutted in the blaze. Police received information about the fire from the Bachrapondi outpost and registered a case.

    “Technical analysis and cyber cell tracking showed the accused had fled to Nagpur, Maharashtra, after committing the crime. A joint police team later apprehended Suresh Thakur and Pradeep Bairagi on the Ratanpur–Katghora route when they attempted to return to Chhattisgarh,” Koriya superintendent of police (SP) Ravi Kurre said.

    During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had purchased the petrol used to set Rairam’s house ablaze from Khargawan, Kurre said.

    Police have seized a country-made pistol, seven live cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the crime.

    • Ritesh Mishra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ritesh Mishra

      State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.Read More

    recommendedIcon
