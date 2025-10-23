Son-in-law, 2 others held for setting in-laws on fire over ₹10 lakh demand

Raipur: Three men, including a son-in-law, were arrested for allegedly setting his parents-in-law on fire last week after they refused to give him ₹10 lakh in cash in Bade Salhi village of Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the main accused, Suresh Thakur alias Kanpuriya, along with his associates Pradeep Bairagi from Madhya Pradesh and Sahdev Suryavanshi from Chhattisgarh’s Thaggon village, went to the couple’s house in Bade Salhi on October 14 night.

They allegedly poured petrol on Suresh’s father-in-law Rairam Kevat while he was asleep, and set him ablaze. His wife Parvati Bai died trying to save him, police officers said.

Suresh was allegedly demanding ₹10 lakh from his in-laws for several months.

The house was completely gutted in the blaze. Police received information about the fire from the Bachrapondi outpost and registered a case.

“Technical analysis and cyber cell tracking showed the accused had fled to Nagpur, Maharashtra, after committing the crime. A joint police team later apprehended Suresh Thakur and Pradeep Bairagi on the Ratanpur–Katghora route when they attempted to return to Chhattisgarh,” Koriya superintendent of police (SP) Ravi Kurre said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had purchased the petrol used to set Rairam’s house ablaze from Khargawan, Kurre said.

Police have seized a country-made pistol, seven live cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the crime.