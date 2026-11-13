South Delhi RWAs flag ‘contaminated’ water supply

New Delhi: Several resident welfare associations (RWAs) in South Delhi have flagged “contaminated water supply” amid rising ammonia levels in Yamuna, disrupting water treatment and supply.

They have reported increased concentrations of untreated waste and pollutants in water supplied by Delhi Jal Board. (Representative photo)

They have reported increased concentrations of untreated waste and pollutants in water supplied by Delhi Jal Board.

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“The water smells like that of a gutter, and some residents have replaced water purifier filters and candles twice in a short span of time. Most of the residents are forced to buy bottled drinking water,” said Greater Kailash-II RWA president, Sanjay Rana.

B-1 Vasant Kunj RWA general secretary Aby Johnson flagged similar concerns.

“Water supply is normal as of now, but quality is poor. We can’t trust the water we are drinking even after boiling it several times,” Johnson said.

He said the water also has a distinct taste from regularly supplied water.

However, residents of Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony, New Friends Colony and Chittaranjan Park reported no such issues.

Meanwhile, DJB said it has alerted the RWAs about pollution in the Yamuna affecting the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant’s ability to treat water, potentially disrupting supply, and advised them to use water judiciously.

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{{^usCountry}} “It is hereby informed that the quality of raw water in the Yamuna has deteriorated drastically, with ammonia levels reaching approximately 1.3 mg/L. As a result, the water supply in the command area of Sonia Vihar WTP and underground reservoir levels are likely to be affected. All concerned are requested to use water judiciously and avoid unnecessary wastage,” the note to RWAs read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is hereby informed that the quality of raw water in the Yamuna has deteriorated drastically, with ammonia levels reaching approximately 1.3 mg/L. As a result, the water supply in the command area of Sonia Vihar WTP and underground reservoir levels are likely to be affected. All concerned are requested to use water judiciously and avoid unnecessary wastage,” the note to RWAs read. {{/usCountry}}

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