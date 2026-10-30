SP’s Ashutosh Sinha retains Varanasi Graduate seat with commanding lead

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has secured a significant victory in the Varanasi Graduate legislative constituency, with candidate Ashutosh Sinha defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Kedarnath Singh by a margin of 19,932 votes. With this win, Sinha successfully retains the seat he held in the previous term.

After winning the Varanasi Graduate Constituency seat, SP’s Ashutosh Sinha (L) poses with his supporters on Thursday (HT)

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Election officials confirmed that Sinha secured 55,046 votes, while the BJP’s Kedarnath Singh garnered 35,114 votes.

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The counting process, which spanned 24 rounds, saw Sinha’s lead consistently widen. By the conclusion of the 23rd round, Sinha had already established a commanding lead with 53,573 votes to Singh’s 35,114. In the final round of counting, Sinha added to his tally, while Singh’s total remained static, leading to the official declaration of Sinha’s victory.

Following the announcement, Sinha credited the win to the dedication of SP party workers and the leadership of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He emphasised that the victory was a collective effort, attributing the success to every leader, associate and well-wisher who supported his campaign with dedication.

“This is not my personal victory, but the success of every party member,” Sinha told reporters. He praised the relentless efforts of his team, noting that workers labored day and night, monitoring the counting process to ensure the integrity of the election.

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{{^usCountry}} When questioned about the potential impact of victories in Varanasi and Prayagraj on broader state politics, Sinha described the result as “just a glimpse” of things to come. He asserted that the Samajwadi Party is now focused on the ultimate goal: forming a ‘PDA’ (Backward, Dalit, and Minority) government in Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When questioned about the potential impact of victories in Varanasi and Prayagraj on broader state politics, Sinha described the result as “just a glimpse” of things to come. He asserted that the Samajwadi Party is now focused on the ultimate goal: forming a ‘PDA’ (Backward, Dalit, and Minority) government in Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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The announcement sparked celebrations outside the counting center, where supporters gathered with drums, chanting slogans in support of the party and Akhilesh Yadav.

Acknowledging the defeat, the BJP’s Kedarnath Singh issued a gracious statement expressing his gratitude to the graduate voters of the Varanasi constituency.

“I accept the public mandate with complete humility and democratic decorum,” Singh said. “While we did not achieve the expected result, the affection, cooperation, and trust I received will always be invaluable.”

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Singh, who emphasised that he views politics as a commitment to public service rather than a pursuit of power, thanked his party’s senior office-bearers, alliance partners, and the dedicated workers who supported his campaign. He pledged to remain active in the constituency, stating that his resolve to serve the public remains unchanged regardless of the election outcome. “Success and failure are integral parts of the democratic process,” he added. “I will continue to remain among you and uphold my commitment to the interests and aspirations of this constituency.”