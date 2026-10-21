SRN Hospital review: Prayagraj Commissioner sets deadlines for overhaul, seeks better patient care

Divisional commissioner Lokesh M chaired a review meeting on Wednesday with Moti Lal Nehru Medical College and health department officials to strengthen infrastructure, improve healthcare services, and enhance patient facilities at the division’s SRN Hospital.

The SRN Hospital in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

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A recent inspection of the hospital had identified many shortcomings at the institution.

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The commissioner directed strict enforcement of discipline and accountability, ordering 100% attendance of doctors, resident physicians, paramedical staff, and other employees in OPDs and wards. GPS-based attendance monitoring and physical registers will be maintained, while doctors have been instructed to wear prescribed aprons. Arrangements for lockers to store aprons will also be made.

To improve patient assistance, particularly for visitors from Prayagraj and neighboring districts, the reception system will be strengthened. Two to three volunteers will be deployed round-the-clock in each shift to guide patients and attendants.

Hospital official Dr Jitendra Shukla has been tasked with improving the system within a week. Installation of reflective directional signboards throughout the hospital has also been ordered.

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{{^usCountry}} The review highlighted shortages of essential supplies, including gloves, bedsheets, rubber sheets, and other material in the emergency and gynaecology wards. The commissioner directed officials to pursue the matter with the director general of medical and health services and supply agencies, while assuring personal follow-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The review highlighted shortages of essential supplies, including gloves, bedsheets, rubber sheets, and other material in the emergency and gynaecology wards. The commissioner directed officials to pursue the matter with the director general of medical and health services and supply agencies, while assuring personal follow-up. {{/usCountry}}

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Hospital authorities cited a shortage of technical personnel as a reason for delays in procurement and infrastructure projects. The commissioner assured support through coordination with the public works department and other agencies. He also directed the establishment of a dedicated maintenance cell and outsourcing of engineering staff.

The commissioner further ordered speedy digitisation of records, especially medico-legal documents, and expressed displeasure over complaints that patients were being referred outside the hospital for medicines and diagnostic tests. He directed officials to ensure treatment, medicines, and investigations are provided within the hospital as far as possible. Concern was also raised over the absence of several department heads from the review meeting.

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