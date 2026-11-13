Mandi/Shimla , Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said assets worth ₹92 crore, allegedly acquired through illegal drug activities, had been seized so far, asserting that there was no place in the state for those involved in selling chitta.

Sukhu urges youth to join fight against drugs, says assets worth ₹92 crore seized

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Leading an anti-chitta awareness walkathon in Mandi, Sukhu appealed to people, particularly the youth, to actively participate in the fight against drug abuse and help make the state drug-free.

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"I want to make it absolutely clear that there is no place in Himachal Pradesh for those who sell chitta and destroy the lives of our youth for money," he said in a statement.

He said the government had adopted a firm policy against those involved in the illegal drug trade and was taking strict legal action against drug peddlers and traffickers.

The walkathon started from Paddal Ground in Mandi town, proceeded towards the bus stand and Seri Manch, and returned to Paddal Ground. A large number of students and local residents from across the district participated in the event.

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{{^usCountry}} On the occasion, the chief minister administered an anti-chitta pledge to the participants and urged them to remain alert and contribute actively to the campaign against drug abuse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the occasion, the chief minister administered an anti-chitta pledge to the participants and urged them to remain alert and contribute actively to the campaign against drug abuse. {{/usCountry}}

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Later, addressing a public gathering at Paddal Ground, Sukhu said the state government was taking continuous action against the drug trade. He stressed that the problem could not be tackled through government and police action alone and required the active support and cooperation of every section of society.

He said the fight against drugs required the participation of parents, teachers, panchayats, Mahila Mandals, Yuva Mandals and, above all, the youth.

"I am entrusting this responsibility to the youth of the state," he said, urging people not to remain silent if they witnessed the sale of chitta or any other drug-related activity.

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He asked them to share credible information with the authorities through the emergency toll-free number 112.

The chief minister said the state government had made provisions to reward individuals who provided accurate and reliable information about drug traffickers.

Recalling the anti-chitta campaign, he said it was launched on November 5 last year from Shimla with the aim of bringing society together against drug abuse.

A year after its launch, the same spirit of commitment and unity was visible in Mandi, he said.

Appreciating the enthusiasm of the participants, Sukhu particularly praised students who had travelled from remote areas of the district to attend the event.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of the District Library building in Mandi, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹6.55 crore.

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