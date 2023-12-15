Swarveda Mahamandir in Varanasi: Marvel in marble, mega meditation centre awaits premier visitor

Swarved Mahamandir, a seven-floor temple in Varanasi district with a beautiful design, 125-petal lotus domes and 20,000-seating capacity awaits an august guest – Prime Minister Narendra Modi – on his second visit to the temple here on December 18. The seven-floor Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

Located in Umaraha area, around 12 km from the Varanasi city centre, the Mahamandir is spread over 3,00,000 square feet and stands out with 3137 verses from the Swarved engraved on Makrana marble on its walls. The Swarved is a spiritual text authored by Sadguru Shri Sadafal Deoji Maharaj, “an eternal yogi and founder of Vihangam Yoga”.

PM Modi will participate in the centenary celebration of Vihangam Yog at the temple during his visit.

Born in the 19th century, Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj was a spiritual leader, mystic poet and seer. The Mahamandir has Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj’s idol, according to a temple official.

According to the temple website, Swarved Mahamandir is a seven-floor temple of spirituality and the world’s largest meditation centre where 20,000 people can sit together and meditate.

The foundation of the Mahamandir was laid by Sadguru Acharya Swantantra Dev and Sant Pravar Vigyan Dev in 2004. Its construction is underway since then.

Under supervision and guidance of 15 engineers, 600 construction workers have given shape to the grand structure.

The ceiling and doors with intricate carvings are made of teakwood. The temple has 101 fountains.

The pink sandstone decor surrounds the temple walls and there is an exquisite garden with medicinal herbs.

The construction work is still underway under supervision of Sant Pravar Vigyandev.

According to Sant Pravar Vigyan Dev, he gave information in detail to chief minister Yogi Adityanath about its design during his visit to the Mahamandir on Friday.

A senior official of the temple said that the Mahamandir is aimed to “illuminate the humankind with its magnificent spiritual aura and engulf the world in a state of peaceful alertness”.

The Swarveda propagates the message of Brahm Vidya, a body of knowledge which empowers those who walk the spiritual path to remain in a state of consummate Zen – a state of unyielding constancy in peace and happiness, the website further says.