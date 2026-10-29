Kozhikode , A physical education teacher was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making a false claim that worms were found in food served to students attending the State Sports Meet being held here, police said.

Teacher held for alleging worms found in food at state sports meet, minister alleges conspiracy

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Keralam General Education Minister N Samsudheen alleged a conspiracy behind the incident and promised department-level action against the teacher.

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The arrested person was identified as Jijo James, a teacher at a vocational higher secondary school in Ernakulam district.

The State Sports Meet is being held at the NIT Kozhikode ground, with students from all schools under the General Education Department taking part.

On Wednesday, James alleged that worms were found in the food served to students attending the event.

Police said the teacher uploaded a Facebook post alleging the misconduct.

Later, student organisation SFI held a protest march, officials said.

Following the allegation, the organisers conducted an inspection and found it to be false, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sports Meet Convenor P K Aravindan, the Kunnamangalam police registered a case against James on Thursday under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot.

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{{^usCountry}} By evening, the teacher deleted the social media post, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By evening, the teacher deleted the social media post, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kunnamangalam police took him into custody and later recorded his arrest.

As the case is registered under a bailable charge, the teacher would be released on bail, officials said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Meanwhile, minister Samsudheen said the incident appeared to be part of a planned attempt by certain anti-social elements to disrupt the sporting event, which students had prepared for through months and years of training.

"Those trying to disrupt a sports meet organised for our children are anti-social elements. Some people are acting out of other interests, and this is a very bad practice," he told reporters here.

Samsudheen said the organisers had inspected the food following the allegation and found it to be false.

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He claimed that the incident was not the work of the teacher alone and called for an investigation into the alleged conspiracy.

"The incident was not created by him alone. There are people with an anti-social mindset behind attempts to disrupt the meet, and their role should be investigated," he said.

The minister said the police had registered a case against Jijo James, a teacher at an aided school in Perumbavoor, and that departmental action would also follow.

"What is there to doubt about the need for action against a teacher who attempted such an act at a meet for children, whether motivated by politics or some other form of revenge? Strong action will be taken," he said.

The minister, however, said the alleged conspiracy should not necessarily be viewed as a political conspiracy, adding that the conduct of certain people had raised suspicions.

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Referring to the controversy surrounding the incident, Samsudheen also criticised what he described as attempts by some people to create news and disrupt public events.

He said the government had a five-year democratic mandate and should be allowed to function.

At the same time, he condemned the alleged assault on media personnel covering the incident, saying nobody had the right to attack journalists.

"Whether it is a journalist or anyone else, nobody has the right to assault another person. If such an incident has occurred, the circumstances will be examined, and action will be taken," he said.

The minister said the sports meet was progressing smoothly, with new records being set, and expressed confidence that it would conclude as scheduled on October 31.

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On complaints regarding the age eligibility of students participating in the meet, particularly those from other states, Samsudheen said the government had tightened the verification process.

He said medical examinations have been conducted following complaints and that action would be taken against students found to have submitted fabricated age-related documents, as well as the schools and teachers who allegedly facilitated such irregularities.

He said the government would ensure stricter enforcement of age-verification norms in future competitions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.