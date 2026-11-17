Hyderabad, The Telangana ACB has registered a disproportionate assets case against a Town Planning Officer and unearthed assets worth over ₹6.76 crore allegedly belonging to her during searches.

Telangana ACB books DA case against Town Planning Officer, unearths assets worth over ₹6.76 cr

The ACB's Ranga Reddy Range booked the case against Gundu Vani, Town Planning Officer at Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad, for allegedly acquiring assets through corrupt practices and dubious means during her service, the agency said in a release.

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The offence is punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Preliminary searches were conducted on November 16 at eight places, including her house, office and premises belonging to her relatives, associates and 'benamidars' , the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

Documents relating to immovable properties were found, including two open plots, a residential flat and a residential building in Hyderabad, besides agricultural lands. The market value of the properties is expected to be much higher than the official value, it said.

The movable assets and investments found included net cash of ₹5.47 lakh, an investment in a wine shop, shares worth ₹1.30 crore and a bank balance of about ₹8 lakh.

The assets also comprised 175.1 grams of gold ornaments valued at ₹2.54 lakh, two four-wheelers worth ₹48 lakh and two two-wheelers worth ₹2 lakh, besides household articles.

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{{^usCountry}} A separate case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against her on September 30. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A separate case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against her on September 30. {{/usCountry}}

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She was allegedly caught red-handed by ACB officials while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹75,000 through a staff member of her office, when she was working as Town Planning Officer at Moinabad.

She was arrested in that case and is currently in judicial custody.

The case is under investigation, the release said.

The total assets of the officer are estimated at over ₹6.76 crore. Further verification regarding additional assets was under way, the ACB said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.