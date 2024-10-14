Tethered drones to boost 24/7 surveillance at Mahakumbh

In addition to the use of conventional drones for surveillance during the upcoming Mahakumbh, the police will also deploy tethered drones for round-the-clock monitoring of the Mela area. These drones will be used at Sangam, Jhunsi, and Arail to monitor the crowd and identify suspicious activities or individuals. A total of three tethered drones will cover the vast 4,000-hectare Mela area. For Representation Only: From Kumbh 2013 (File)

Police officials stated that tethered drones are capable of long-duration live monitoring as they receive continuous power through a cable. They can also detect unauthorized drones and serve as an anti-drone system.

The tethered drones will enhance surveillance over air, land, and water. The government has issued a budget for their procurement.

Previously, only one tethered drone was assigned for the Mahakumbh, but given the large and extended Mela area, police determined that one drone would be insufficient for comprehensive live surveillance. As a result, two additional tethered drones have been allocated, with a budget approved for their purchase.

A senior police official mentioned that with the addition of these two drones, security arrangements at the Mela area will be significantly strengthened. Live monitoring will be enhanced not only at Sangam but also at Arail and Jhunsi.

Mela officials noted that each tethered drone costs ₹51.33 lakh, and the procurement process will soon begin.

A tethered drone remains attached to a cable, allowing it to stay in the air for extended periods for real-time live surveillance. The cable serves as a conduit for both data transfer and a continuous power source. The ground control station houses the tether winch and the controls to raise and lower the drone.

Additionally, the tethered drones can detect unauthorised drones in the area and function as an anti-drone system. They can also be used to establish temporary signal networks for radio and broadband communication.