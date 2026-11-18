Thane, A man allegedly killed his 23-year-old acquaintance following a dispute over unpaid mobile loan instalments and dumped the body in bushes at a village in Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

Thane man killed in Navi Mumbai over mobile loan dispute; acquaintance arrested

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The incident occurred last week, they said, adding that the accused, identified as Pratik Mohan Jadhav , a resident of Panvel in Navi Mumbai, was arrested on Monday.

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The victim, Pratik Dilip Ambawale, a resident of Kopri in Thane city, had bought two mobile phones on loan, for which Jadhav was the guarantor, and failed to repay them, Navi Mumbai's Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayur Bhujbal said.

Ambawale went missing on November 9, and the Kopri police registered a kidnapping case against unidentified persons. Analysis of his phone records showed his last active location near Usarli village in Panvel taluka. Investigators found he had received 22 calls from Jadhav, who was detained on Monday.

During questioning, Jadhav told police that he and Ambawale met at Panvel railway station around 1 am on November 8 and went to Shivkar village. He said he confronted Ambawale over recovery agents harassing him for the defaulted loan, and Ambawale kicked him during the argument. Enraged, Jadhav allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Ambawale to death, the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused then hid the body in nearby bushes, placed the blood-stained weapon inside the victim's black bag and threw it under a bridge along the Shivkar-ONGC Road before fleeing, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused then hid the body in nearby bushes, placed the blood-stained weapon inside the victim's black bag and threw it under a bridge along the Shivkar-ONGC Road before fleeing, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Acting on this information, police recovered Ambawale's decomposed body from bushes near a drain behind a school in Shivkar. Relatives identified it, and it was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The Panvel City police have registered a case against the accused on charges of murder and destruction of evidence, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.