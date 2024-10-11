Three-day Kumbh Conclave to begin at MNNIT from Oct 25

Kumbh Conclave, a three-day interactive programme based on the mega religious fair, is set to be organised between October 25 and 27, at the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Prayagraj. The event will help propagate Yogi Adityanath government’s initiative of organising a divine, grand and safe Mahakumbh just like the memorable 2019 Kumbh, which received accolades from all over. The Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

The three-day event set to be organised jointly by MNNIT’s Innovation and Incubation Hub and India Think Council will also witness participation of Uttar Pradesh Tourism department.

There will be more than 10 technical sessions during the conclave, which will witness participation of scholars from India and abroad.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also likely to attend the conference. Apart from him, former president M Venkaiah Naidu, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai, president of Parmarth Niketan, Haridwar, Swami Chidananda Muni, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh will be the main speakers at the event.

For publicising the event, a round table conference/road show will be organised at 25 major places in the country to propagate the grandeur, specialty and importance of Kumbh. On this occasion, useful and constructive suggestions emerging from discussions by various subject experts and scholars will act as a guide for society.

During the 11 sessions scheduled to be held during the three-day Kumbh Conclave, brainstorming will be done on the themes of Akhara, Ashram, Artificial Intelligence, Food Security, Food Security, Temple Economy and Entrepreneurship. For this, subject experts from India and abroad are set to participate.