Idukki , For hundreds of Ayyappa devotees, the journey to Sabarimala is not just a pilgrimage but also an experience of walking through the heart of nature.

Through green heart of Western Ghats: Sabarimala pilgrims take forest route via Sathram

The traditional forest route through Sathram, surrounded by the greenery of the Western Ghats, opened to pilgrims on Tuesday, with the first batch setting off early in the morning, an official release said here.

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The trek began at 7.30 am after pilgrims completed the necessary checks at a counter set up in front of the Azhutha Forest Section Office.

Peermade MLA Syriac Thomas, Forest Department Deputy Director I S Suresh Babu and Azhutha Range Officer D Benny flagged off the first batch.

Near the Sathram Subrahmanya Swamy Temple, a temporary pavilion has been set up where pilgrims are issued tokens before entering the forest trail.

More than 600 devotees received tokens within the first hour itself, it said.

Unlike the usual road journey, the forest route offers pilgrims an opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the Western Ghats.

The trail passes through thick forest stretches and ecologically sensitive areas that are home to a variety of plants and wildlife.

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{{^usCountry}} The peaceful forest surroundings make the journey a special experience, even as the difficult terrain demands care and physical preparation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The peaceful forest surroundings make the journey a special experience, even as the difficult terrain demands care and physical preparation. {{/usCountry}}

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But walking through this natural landscape also comes with a responsibility.

Authorities have made it clear that protecting the forest is as important as ensuring the safety of pilgrims.

Plastic items, including bottles, and products such as sanitizers are not allowed along the route. A strict green protocol will be followed, with arrangements for waste collection, segregation and proper disposal.

The sale and use of prohibited plastic products and bottles at shops and temporary stalls in the area have also been banned from November 15, 2026, to January 15, 2027.

A printed route map showing important locations and available facilities along the forest trail is being distributed among pilgrims to help them plan their journey.

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The Forest, Police, Health and Local Self-Government departments have joined hands to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

Forest officials and police personnel have been deployed at Sathram, Pulmedu and other points along the route.

Forest officials patrol the trail and check for possible threats from wild animals before allowing pilgrims to proceed. Eco-guards have also been deployed along the path to assist devotees.

The forest route, however, is not without its challenges.

The terrain, changing weather and possibility of encounters with wildlife require careful monitoring.

Authorities have completed cleaning operations, removed obstacles and installed warning and direction boards at vulnerable locations.

Precautionary measures have also been taken to prevent wild animal attacks.

Drinking water and other basic facilities have been arranged along the route. Forest Department service points will function in the Sathram-Pulmedu-Karimala stretch.

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Medical assistance will be available through a temporary dispensary and a mobile medical unit at Sathram, along with medical facilities at Pulmedu.

VHF communication systems have been installed at various points, including Sathram, to ensure communication in case of emergencies.

The Forest Department's Rapid Response Team, Snake Rescue Team and eco-guards will also be available.

For pilgrims arriving by road, spot booking facilities will function at Valardi and Vandiperiyar along the K K Road.

Parking facilities have been arranged at Valardi, with additional arrangements to be made depending on the number of pilgrims.

As thousands of devotees are expected to use the forest route during the pilgrimage season, authorities have appealed to them to follow instructions, avoid littering and refrain from disturbing wildlife.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.