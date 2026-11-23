Thiruvannamalai , Decked in myriad floral arrangements and thousands of oil lamps, the historic Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai is set to dazzle on November 24 during the grand finale of the Karthigai Deepam festival.

Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple set to dazzle as Karthigai Deepam culminates on Nov 24 more less

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With the sacred 'Kopparai' used to serve as a huge lamp now atop the 2,668-feet Annamalaiyar hill, the stage is all set for the final phase of the festival.

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Tomorrow's rituals will commence with the lighting of the Bharani Deepam inside the temple sanctum at 4 am, followed by the Maha Deepam atop the hill summit at 6 pm. The event draws lakhs of devotees for the auspicious Girivalam circumambulation.

Thousands of traditional oil lamps are lit in the houses of the temple town and parts of Tamil Nadu, following the lighting of the Maha Deepam here.

The annual ten-day festival at the temple which is as known represent "Agni Sthalam" , began on November 15 with a flag-hoisting ceremony.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, special prayers were held for the giant copper vessel which is about 5.75 feet in height and weighs 310 kilograms. Over 40 temple staff and devotees carried this vessel up the 2,668-foot hill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, special prayers were held for the giant copper vessel which is about 5.75 feet in height and weighs 310 kilograms. Over 40 temple staff and devotees carried this vessel up the 2,668-foot hill. {{/usCountry}}

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The Deepam will be fueled by about 4,500 liters of ghee and 1,500 meters long cotton cloth wick donated by devotees. It is expected to burn for 11 days.

The Kopparai was carried amidst intense spiritual devotion, accompanied by chanting of "Siva Siva and Namasivaya".

Speaking to reporters here, Thiruvannamalai district collector Vandana Garg said the administration and temple authorities expect around 50 lakh devotees from far and near places during the festival tomorrow. Apart from establishing temporary bus stands, the administration has ensured the availability of drinking water and other amenities.

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"We have set up an assistance booth and even arranged for free shuttle services. Also 63 medical camps have been established," she said.

About 15,500 police personnel have been deployed in Tiruvannamalai ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival and multi-layered security is in force across the temple and the entire Girivalam route. The administration has also ensured parking facilities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.