Chennai, Ahead of the famous Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department has rolled out extensive medical and public health arrangements.

Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam: Medical, food safety, crowd control measures announced more less

A decision was taken in this regard after a video conference review meeting chaired by Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Dr K G Arunraj, an official release here on Sunday said.

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With the key events of Bharani Deepam and Maha Deepam taking place on November 24, a total of 120 special medical camps were being set up for devotees, including 63 along the Girivalam path, 25 at major roads, 26 at temporary bus stands and six along the outer ring road.

Each camp will have a doctor, nurse, pharmacist and multipurpose health worker deployed on a round-the-clock shift basis.

For emergency care, cardiologists will be posted at five special medical camps within the temple premises, while 45 108-ambulances, five first-aid jump kits, one ERC and one ECC have been arranged.

Medical camps along the Girivalam path will keep emergency treatment equipment and foldable stretchers on standby. Medical teams will be coordinated from 12 neighbouring districts, and the camps will be divided into five zones overseen by monitoring and nodal officers.

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{{^usCountry}} Essential medicines, first-aid gear and life-saving facilities are kept ready to provide immediate treatment for fever, fainting, dehydration, heat impact, accidents and other medical emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Essential medicines, first-aid gear and life-saving facilities are kept ready to provide immediate treatment for fever, fainting, dehydration, heat impact, accidents and other medical emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

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To ensure the quality and safety of food served to devotees, 297 annadanam locations have been identified and food safety training has been given to organisers.

A 24-hour control room will operate at the district health office from November 23 to 25, to continuously monitor camp operations, emergency medical aid and field work in coordination with the police, district administration, corporation and related departments, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.