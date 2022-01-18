Top Haryana official takes stock of Covid situation in Gurugram

As Gurugram has been reporting over 3,000 Covid-19 cases daily for the past three days, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday took stock of the situation in the district and directed the district administration to ensure that oxygen, medicines and other facilities are arranged in time to help the general public fight the pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Gurugram district has the highest number of Covid-19 patients among all the districts of the state, and the effect of increasing cases in Delhi can be felt here too. So, keep your preparations complete. Keeping in mind the current situation of rising Covid-19 cases, assess what could be the situation of the infection in future and manage accordingly,” Kaushal said during a meeting with officials from the district administration.

In the meeting held in Gurugram, the chief secretary also said that the instructions of the state government should be strictly followed to control the infection.

Presenting a report on the status of Covid-19 infection in Gurugram district and the arrangements made to deal with the situation, deputy commissioner Yash Garg apprised the chief secretary of the current situation and said that despite high number of cases, less than 1% of the infected patients are hospitalised in the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Around 6,000 beds are available in various hospitals for Covid-19 patients in Gurugram. At present, only 152 patients are under treatment in various hospitals. The availability of oxygen has also been increased in the district with 4,150 litres per minute capacity of oxygen production,” said Garg.

In the meeting, the deputy commissioner also said that a meeting was convened with all the private hospitals of the district directing them to avoid unnecessary admission of patients with mild symptoms.

Health department warns against fraud messages regarding booster dose

The health department on Monday issued a statement warning people against rise in fraud emails and messages where fraudsters posing as officials from the department are asking people to get their booster dose and duping residents. The officials said that the health department does not call people asking them to get vaccinated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said that cases of fraud calls in the name of vaccination campaign are being reported from different parts of the country and people are being cheated financially by cyber frauds.

“At present no such case has been reported in Gurugram, but we all need to be cautious. In such cases, cyber frauds, posing as health department officials, send emails and messages advising people to take the booster dose and for this, a link for registration is sent. Once the beneficiary fills in their details, an OTP is sent and after he/she gives that OTP to the frauds, money is debited from their accounts. No such mails/messages are made by the health department and registration on the CoWIN portal is mandatory for taking the booster dose,” said the CMO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}