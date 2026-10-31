Traders’ body demands price control, action against hoarders ahead of Diwali

The Federation of All India Trade Mandal (FAITM) on Friday urged the Central and state governments to implement measures to control inflation and demanded strict action against hoarders ahead of the festive season.

Samples of pulses are displayed in a wholesaler (File)

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FAITM national chairman Jayendra V Tanna noted that as the festive season, including Diwali, and the upcoming wedding season approach, rising inflation is straining household budgets. He highlighted that surging food prices are particularly intensifying economic challenges for low-income and middle-class families.

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FAITM Uttar Pradesh state secretary and spokesperson Somnath Vishwakarma noted that according to September 2026 data, retail inflation has reached 5.54 percent, while food inflation stands at 7.74 percent, a situation of significant concern for ordinary consumers.

Bhupendra Singh Sobti, president of FAITM (Uttar Pradesh), remarked that the joy of the festive season should not be overshadowed by economic burdens. “It is crucial to maintain effective control over the prices of essential items such as edible oils, pulses, flour, rice, vegetables, sugar, dry fruits, and sweets during Diwali, Chhath Puja and the upcoming wedding season,” he stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The federation has called on the Central and state governments to: ensure effective monitoring of the prices of food items and essential daily-use commodities; take strict action against those involved in hoarding and black marketing; guarantee the adequate availability of essential goods in markets throughout the festive season; ensure a smooth supply chain from wholesale markets (mandis) to retail outlets to prevent unnecessary price hikes; and formulate practical policies to support small-scale traders in coping with inflation and rising costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The federation has called on the Central and state governments to: ensure effective monitoring of the prices of food items and essential daily-use commodities; take strict action against those involved in hoarding and black marketing; guarantee the adequate availability of essential goods in markets throughout the festive season; ensure a smooth supply chain from wholesale markets (mandis) to retail outlets to prevent unnecessary price hikes; and formulate practical policies to support small-scale traders in coping with inflation and rising costs. {{/usCountry}}

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State vice president Ashok Jaiswal and state organising secretary Jitendra Chaturvedi emphasised that the interests of traders and consumers are interconnected. They urged the government to establish a system that allows the public to access goods at reasonable prices without adversely affecting traders, adding that the true joy of festivals lies in prosperity reaching every household.

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