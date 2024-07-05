Traffic curbs on NH 58, Delhi-Meerut e-way from July 22 for Kanwar Yatra

Traffic on national highway 58, which connects Delhi to Haridwar, and the Delhi-Meerut expressway will remain suspended in phases from July 22 to August 4 in wake of forthcoming Kanwar Yatra. (HT File)

Dhruv Kant Thakur, additional director general of police, Meerut zone, discussed the traffic plan for Kanwar Yatra with SP, ASP and other officials of west UP’s 14 districts, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi on Thursday and decided to ban plying of heavy vehicles on NH 58 from July 22.

Speaking to HT about the plan, ADG said that heavy vehicles on NH 58 and Delhi-Meerut expressway will be stopped from July 22 while light and medium light vehicles will be allowed to commute only on left side (while going to Haridwar from Delhi) of the NH 58 from July 25.

He said that the festival of Shivratri is on August 2 and inflow of kanwariyas will increase on the road in the last week of July. Therefore, only light and medium light vehicles will be allowed between Haridwar to Meerut on NH 58 and all types of vehicles will be banned on NH 58 and Delhi-Meerut expressway from July 29 to August 4.

The officials of the respective districts have been directed to make a route diversion plan during Kanwar Yatra to ensure that commuters reach their destinations safely.

Meanwhile, a WhatsApp group of 14 districts will be formed to monitor the heavy influx of kanwariyas during yatra. The officials connected to this group will keep their counterparts of the other districts updated so that adequate arrangements could be made accordingly.

ADG said that elaborate security arrangements will be made to ensure safety and security of kanwariyas during the yatra. Chief secretary and DGP of the state will also convene a meeting with officials in Meerut on July 6 to review preparations of the Yatra.

Several lakh devotees are expected to bring kanwar from Haridwar and other places of Uttarakhand. They will reach their destination on foot from Haridwar and conclude their Yatra after offering Gangajal at Lord Shiva temples on Shivratri on August 2.