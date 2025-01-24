Two cousins found murdered in Gorakhpur village

The bodies of two cousins were found with their throats slit in a mustard field, three kilometers from their residence, in Bhaksa village, on Friday afternoon. FOr representation only (HT File Photo)

The deceased, Prince, 11 and Abhishek, 13, were the son and nephew, respectively, of Indresh, a Dalit sanitation employee.

According to SP North, Jitendra Kumar, the police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killings. All aspects, including any personal enmity, are under investigation.

The incident sparked anger among villagers and relatives, who alleged that negligence on the part of the police in tracing the missing boys led to the tragedy. They claimed that if the police had acted promptly, the lives of both children could have been saved.

SSP Gaurav Grover told media persons that a complaint regarding their disappearance had been lodged on Thursday evening. A police team conducted a search operation, but the bodies were recovered on Friday afternoon. Injuries consistent with sharp weapons were visible on their faces and bodies.

He stated that the police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination and are investigating all angles to ascertain the motive behind the murders. He expressed hope that the guilty will be arrested soon.

Police officials said that Prince and Abhishek had been missing from Indresh’s residence since Thursday evening along with a bicycle, which has also been recovered.

As news of their deaths spread through the village, enraged relatives criticised the police for delayed action in tracing them. Villagers claimed that both boys were beaten before their throats were slit, as they were found naked.