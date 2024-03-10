Two held for gang-rape, murder of woman co-worker in Assam

A 25-year-old woman labourer was gangraped and murdered by two of her co-workers at a brick factory in Assam’s Darrang district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in Sipajhar area on March 8 and the accused have been arrested, officials said. The dead body of the woman has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem and it’ll be handed over to the family members after the process is completed. (Representative Image)

The victim, identified as Priyanka Murmur, was working at MJB Brick Kiln at East Naodinga in Sipajhar from where she went missing. Her dead body was later recovered by police from an abandoned area near the factory.

The family members lodged a complaint at Sipajhar Police Station on March 9 and police registered a case based on it, said the superintendent of police (SP), Darang, Prakash Sonowal.

“Based on that we started the search and arrested both the accused on Saturday evening. They’ll be produced before court today (Sunday) and further investigation is going on,” the SP said.

The accused have been identified as Balaram Himbroom and Alice Talai, residents of Gosaigaon area of Kokrajhar district, and the duo used to work at MJB Brick Kiln along with Priyanka.

Priyanka’s family members said that she had been feeling disturbed for some reasons at the workplace but didn’t reveal the reason. “These two were disturbing her but she kept working because we didn’t have any other option. We demand strict action against the rapists,” said a family member. A group of locals from Sipajhar staged a protest and demanded strict punishment for the accused.

The investigating police officers said that Himbroom and Alice Talai have been arrested under 376D (gangrape), 302 (murder) and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“They confessed their crime during the initial interrogation,” an official said.

