Idukki , Two trained kumki elephants were brought to Chinnakanal here on Monday as part of efforts to tranquilise and radio-collar wild elephant Chakkakomban, which has allegedly become a threat to human lives in the area, forest officials said.

Two kumki elephants deployed to radio-collar wild tusker in Idukki more less

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The kumki elephants, Vikram and Bharat, arrived from Wayanad on Monday morning and were deployed in the Cementpalam area, officials said.

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Rapid Response Team personnel and forest watchers are closely monitoring the movements of Chakkakomban, which was last reported near the Chudukadu area, officials said.

Forest officials said the operation to tranquilise and radio-collar the elephant would be launched on Tuesday or Wednesday after consultations with the veterinary team.

Residents of the 301 Colony in Chinnakanal had recently staged protests over repeated incidents of Chakkakomban entering residential areas in search of jackfruits, attacking people and damaging property.

The elephant got its name because it frequently strayed to human habitation in search of jackfruits.

Chinnakanal was also the locality from where another wild elephant, Arikomban, was relocated.

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{{^usCountry}} The animal is currently reported to be in the Kalakkad forest range near the Upper Kodayar dam in Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The animal is currently reported to be in the Kalakkad forest range near the Upper Kodayar dam in Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

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Forest Minister Shibu Baby John said on Sunday that 34 people had lost their lives in incidents involving wild elephants in the region and that the situation required urgent attention.

He said around 17 to 18 elephants were living in the densely populated area, where only a small stretch of about three acres was classified as forest land.

However, the area was traditionally frequented by elephants for drinking water, he said.

He added that the government was currently authorised to radio-collar Chakkakomban and monitor its movements, while any decision on translocation would have to comply with the directions of the High Court and its monitoring committee.

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