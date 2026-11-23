Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced the development of a 'Science City' in Srinagar after he inaugurated the Baikuntha Chaturdashi Fair and Development Exhibition in the city.

U'khand CM announces Science City in Srinagar, chopper connectivity to Dehradun soon more less

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While addressing the gathering, he also announced that a helicopter service from Srinagar to Dehradun will be launched soon and also pledged the government's support for the organisation of the Baikunth Chaturdashi Mela.

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"Srinagar, situated on the banks of the Alaknanda River, holds special significance from religious, cultural, and educational perspectives. The Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple serves as a vital hub for our rich religious faith and ancient traditions.

"The Baikuntha Chaturdashi Fair is not merely a religious or cultural event, but a symbol of our folk culture, traditions, and social unity. Such events play a crucial role in connecting the younger generation with their cultural heritage," Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology will develop the 'Science City'.

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{{^usCountry}} A National Institute of Technology campus, at a cost of about ₹650 crore, is currently underway, and efforts are also being made to establish a paramedical college and a nursing college in the region, Dhami said, adding that a sewer line project worth approximately ₹200 crore is being advanced in the Srinagar area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A National Institute of Technology campus, at a cost of about ₹650 crore, is currently underway, and efforts are also being made to establish a paramedical college and a nursing college in the region, Dhami said, adding that a sewer line project worth approximately ₹200 crore is being advanced in the Srinagar area. {{/usCountry}}

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He also approved the construction of a new office building for the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and announced the construction and beautification of ghats at Vishnuprayag, Nandprayag, Karnaprayag, Rudraprayag, and Devprayag, as well as the development of modern ghats near the Dhari Devi temple for the convenience of pilgrims.

On the Mandi-Chauras-Jakhni pumped drinking water scheme, approximately ₹37 crore has been spent and a residential boys' hostel is being constructed at the Government Model Inter College in Srinagar, he said.

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The chief minister added that a modern bus stand and parking facilities are being developed in the town. Furthermore, the process of widening the Kotdwar-Pauri-Srinagar road into a two-lane highway is progressing.

During the address, he also mentioned the rapid development in the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project and further noted that a critical care block has been constructed at the Base Hospital in Srinagar at a cost of approximately ₹25 crore.

Development projects worth about ₹9 crore, including those related to solid waste management, rainwater harvesting, the construction of roads and drains, and the beautification of parks have been inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid within the municipal corporation area, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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